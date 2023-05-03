NORMAL — Heartland Community College will present a two-day film festival May 10-11 in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium.
The event will feature the work of an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and short films created by Heartland students and alumni.
The event will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, with a screening of the documentary "With This Breath I Fly" by co-directors Clementine Malpas and Sam French. The film is about the struggles and imprisonment of two women during the occupation of Afghanistan, according to a Heartland news release.
French was a 2013 Oscar nominee for Best Short Film, Live Action and will host a Q&A after the screening.
The Heartland filmmakers showcase will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Works selected for the festival will be judged by a panel of Heartland professors, with prizes awarded. Admission for the event is free.
Visit heartland.edu/filmfest for more information.
Heartland Community College Day of Service
HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE
Volunteers cleaned out the basement at the McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day. Pictured from left to right are Doug Johnson, executive director of the MCAC; Rebecca Schaefer and Carol Hahn of HCC; Didi Skimore, board president for MCAC; David Dow, board member for MCAC; and Matt Lathrop, Jane Pickering and Kelly Ragen, all of HCC. Heartland staff and students volunteered at 21 different sites throughout Bloomington-Normal on Friday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
042923-blm-loc-service2
Heartland Community College staffers Chandler Huffman and Lance Savage clean up trash along the Constitution Trail on Friday as part of the college's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
042923-blm-loc-service3
Wendy West and Kathy Sawyer paint at Mid Central Community Action's Mayor's Manor in Bloomington on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
042923-blm-loc-service4
Megan Rolfs, Raegan Rinchiuso, Nayoka Griffis, Rani Priyadhars and Prameela Sudarsi pose for a photo while doing cleanup at Carle Health and Fitness Center on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Day of Service.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
042923-blm-loc-service5
Volunteers do garden work at Oakdale Elementary School in Normal on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
042923-blm-loc-service6
Volunteers assemble playground equipment at Oakdale Elementary School in Normal on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
