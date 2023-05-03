NORMAL — Heartland Community College will present a two-day film festival May 10-11 in the Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium.

The event will feature the work of an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and short films created by Heartland students and alumni.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, with a screening of the documentary "With This Breath I Fly" by co-directors Clementine Malpas and Sam French. The film is about the struggles and imprisonment of two women during the occupation of Afghanistan, according to a Heartland news release.

French was a 2013 Oscar nominee for Best Short Film, Live Action and will host a Q&A after the screening.

The Heartland filmmakers showcase will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Works selected for the festival will be judged by a panel of Heartland professors, with prizes awarded. Admission for the event is free.

Visit heartland.edu/filmfest for more information.

