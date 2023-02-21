NORMAL — Heartland Community College students will see an almost 5% increase in their tuition and fees for next year.

The increase is $8 per credit hour, raising the total to $182 total per credit hour, which adds $96 per semester for students taking 12 credit hours.

Heartland tries to spread out increases, having done increases of around $5 per credit hour at a time for several years now. This is the largest increase in at least five years.

The college’s board of trustees approved the increase at its meeting Tuesday evening. It includes a $5 increase in tuition, from $161 to $166 and a $3 increase in the student life fee, from $11 to $14.

A $2 per credit hour fee for program and facility enhancements remained unchanged.

"Student affordability and access is always at the forefront of our minds, and that must be balanced with the cost of providing outstanding education and meeting the needs of our district," board Vice Chair Janet Hood said.

The change will not impact student’s eligibility for financial aid, said Letisha Trepac, vice president for finance and administration.

Heartland ranks in the top 10 districts in the state in terms of tuition and fees, which staff attributed to providing more student services and programs and other colleges having pushed off increases during COVID.

President Keith Cornille said some other colleges seem to be looking at much larger increases this year to make up for that.

The college’s student government unanimously endorsed the proposed change, based on their desire to spread out increases over multiple years and goals for the future of the college, said student trustee Rodney Billerbeck.

“We appreciated a more gradual increase, versus later down the road handing a really big increase to those students,” he said.

In board documents, college staff cited several factors in deciding on the increase. That includes anticipated salary increases, inflation and uncertainty over whether or not the college will continue to qualify for the equity tax, an additional property tax some college districts are able to levy as determined by a state formula.

In addition to the tuition and fee increase, the board also approved a $400,000 renovation to space it leases from Mid Central Community Action, which is used for the building maintenance skills and construction skills certificate programs. The location provides more space than is available on the college’s campus and is better located to reach underserved populations on Bloomington’s west side.

The board had initially approved spending around $245,000 on the project in March 2022, but costs have gone up and the scope of the project has increased to meet city building requirements, board documents said.

In line with the college’s budget strategy, the board issued $20.15 million in debt certificates, the revenue form which will go toward capital projects.

The board has a goal of levying property taxes at around 29 cents per $100 equalized assessed valuation for bonds and interest. Financial advisers say the college expects to pay off other debt later this year and can issue the debt without changing that tax rate.

Cornille and three board members were in Washington, D.C., earlier this month for the Association of Community College Trustees conference, which included meeting with the now four U.S. House members who represent the college district.

“It was an incredible experience, especially on my behalf. Getting to do that, a person my age, is really instrumental in building character and preparing myself for the future,” Billerbeck said.

