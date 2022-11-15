Heartland Community College OKs plan for new dining facility

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is moving forward with more renovations, this time a $1.5 million project to put a food service area in the Workforce Development Center.

The Heartland board approved the project and a $1.3 million construction bid from Johnco Construction Inc. The plan includes renovation of 5,900 square feet to include food prep, storage, service, seating and vending areas with the money coming from the college’s operations and maintenance restricted funds.

The former student café has been in the Student Commons Building, but it has to relocate due to the construction of the Advanced Manufacturing and Technical Center, for which ground was broken earlier this fall. Johnco also is doing that project.

Architect Dominick Demonica of Demonica Kemper Architects in Peoria spoke to the board about plans for the space. The space will be connected to the WDC's atrium and the designs prioritize natural light and varied seating options for students.

"They like the variety, they like to be able to choose where they sit," he said.

His team has worked with Subway, the current third-party provider for the campus' food service, on the design, but it is designed to work for other providers in the future should the college contract with another restaurant, Demonica said.

The board set the overall budget for the project at $1.5 million, with the construction bid specifically not to exceed $1.322 million. The approved bid includes additional space for vending machines as an option adding $4,000 to the base bid.

To board took some action on another construction project, naming spaces in the agriculture complex being built on the campus's west side. That includes the Growmark/FS Atrium, in recognition of a recent donation by the company. Ann Kafer, Growmark vice president of human resources and strategy officer, and Kirk McCullick, Growmark executive director of marketing and business development, thanked the college for its work in agriculture education.

“We hope that what we have brought to the table is an impactful gift to Heartland and you view it as an investment for all of our community,” Kafer said.

In addition, the board followed up on discussion last month in approving an estimate of the 2022 levy with plans for a public hearing and final vote on the tax measure next month.

Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration, said there was a slight increase from last month in protection, health and safety to cover some elevator modernizations. The change is not expected to significantly impact the college's tax rate, which is expected to remain practically flat, as per the board's goal.

The staff expects a total levy of $30.15 million, an increase of a little less than $2 million from the 2021 levy.

Heartland estimates the total equalized assessed value, or the total taxable value of property in District 540, will grow by 7.5%. The 2022 levy is expected to translate to a tax rate of $0.57466 per $100 equalized assessed value, a decrease of around $0.003 from last year.

The 2022 estimated rate equals $316 for a property valued at $165,000, a decrease of $2.59 from the 2021 levy.

The board voted only to set an estimate amount and schedule a public hearing on the levy for Dec. 13. It has not formally adopted the levy.