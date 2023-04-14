NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Student Government Association named student officers for the 2023-24 academic year.
SGA officers are elected by Heartland students.
The executive team will consist of Mach Bahr of Normal, president; Stephen Sims of Towanda, executive vice president; Brittney Billerbeck of Cullom, vice president of communications; and Andria Merkle of Bloomington, student trustee.
The student board member holds privileges of membership, including the right to make and second motions and attend executive sessions. As a non-voting member, the student trustee is not considered in determining a quorum for board action.
Heartland Community College Keith Cornille talks about visit from Governor JB Pritzker
Watch now: Photos from the HCC Funnyraiser
Willie Thomspon, Crowd Favorite comedian Jolene Aldus
HCC Executive Director of Development Chris Downing, HCC President Keith Cornille
Patrick and Tracy Mainieri
Kevin and Jamie Kilpatrick, Maggie and Josh St. Peters
Paul and Christie Vellella
Adam Weber, Allegra Thigpen
Patrick Mainieri, Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini
DeeDee and Trevor Gearhart
Gary, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sarah Fleming, Gavin Lee
John Nafziger, Amber Gruenloh, Brad Glenn
Larry Blumenstock, Dan and Angela Yandel
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair, Chris Downing
Taylor Seal, Kadi Juris, Heather Goergen
Adam Pemberton, Nicole Batkiewicz
Amanda Jones, Catherine Porter, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Christina and Justin Boyd
Ann and Ben Jeffreys
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Brian and Alexis Plath, Dr. Noelle and Brock Selkow
Annie Swanson, Jennifer Bras
Keith Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker, Tony Jones
Annie Swanson, Sara Larsen, Scott Swanson, Jennifer Bras, Kim Schoenbein
Reena Rhoda, Brian Morfey
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Roger and Diane Finney
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
