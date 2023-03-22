NORMAL — Heartland Community College selected Kelly Pyle to serve as the new dean of health sciences, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Pyle, who has served as associate dean of the department since 2019, will be responsible for operational planning, staff supervision, developing and maintaining articulation agreements with other institutions, and cultivating donors.

HCC's health sciences division includes programs in nursing, radiography, emergency medical services, medical assistant, physical therapy assistant and a number of other degree and certification programs.

A Health Sciences Information and Career Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 13 at the Normal campus at 1500 W. Raab Road.

Prospective students will have the chance to learn about admissions, financial aid and scholarship opportunities. They also can participate in lab tours and meetings with faculty.