 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Heartland Community College loosens mask requirements

  • 0
Ryan Rinchiuso 1 042221.JPG

Heartland Tech Academy's Ryan Rinchiuso works with Cerro Gordo's Ricky Carr on Wednesday on the campus of Richland Community College. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about the class event.

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is loosening mask protocols starting Monday, but requirements remain in place for certain settings.

The state mask mandate for public indoor spaces expires Monday, but Heartland will continue to require students and faculty to mask up when in certain areas.

Areas where masks are required are:

  • Classrooms and labs
  • Library
  • Tutoring areas
  • Testing center
  • COVID-19 testing sites
  • Child Development Lab

Face coverings while in private offices will be required if requested. The college's other COVID mitigations will remain in place, and there will be no changes to the COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements.

"Even with our high numbers of vaccinated and tested individuals at Heartland, it is important to be mindful of the most vulnerable among us in the College Community," a spokesman with the college said in a Thursday news release. "Individuals should feel comfortable wearing face coverings in College spaces, and let’s all be respectful and supportive of one another recognizing that the we are better when we work together."

Similar changes to mask protocols were enacted at Illinois State University ahead of the state mandate expiring.

On Wednesday, Illinois Wesleyan University announced that it will not be rescinding its current mask requirements. Instead, the university will monitor local coronavirus cases following the easement of state mitigations.

The university plans to make a decision on mask protocols following spring break, which runs March 12 through 20.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News