Heartland Community College loosens mask requirements

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is loosening mask protocols starting Monday, but requirements remain in place for certain settings.

The state mask mandate for public indoor spaces expires Monday, but Heartland will continue to require students and faculty to mask up when in certain areas.

Classrooms and labs

Library

Tutoring areas

Testing center

COVID-19 testing sites

Child Development Lab

Face coverings while in private offices will be required if requested. The college's other COVID mitigations will remain in place, and there will be no changes to the COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements.

"Even with our high numbers of vaccinated and tested individuals at Heartland, it is important to be mindful of the most vulnerable among us in the College Community," a spokesman with the college said in a Thursday news release. "Individuals should feel comfortable wearing face coverings in College spaces, and let’s all be respectful and supportive of one another recognizing that the we are better when we work together."

Similar changes to mask protocols were enacted at Illinois State University ahead of the state mandate expiring.

On Wednesday, Illinois Wesleyan University announced that it will not be rescinding its current mask requirements. Instead, the university will monitor local coronavirus cases following the easement of state mitigations.

The university plans to make a decision on mask protocols following spring break, which runs March 12 through 20.

