NORMAL — Heartland Community College's chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society was named one of the top chapters of the international organization.

Heartland's Alpha Omega Xi Chapter was recognized in the top 10% of all members of Phi Theta Kappa during the organization's national conference.

The Alpha Omega Xi chapter of PTK comprises Heartland Honors Program students, and is led by faculty members Christina Prestinbeard and Jennifer Pauken.

The chapter was also recognized with the Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award.

Both awards were presented based on the chapter's level of community service and research projects completed over the last year, which were judged by a panel at PTK's headquarters.

Students are offered membership if they complete at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

