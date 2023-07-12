NORMAL — Heartland Community College will soon offer more support for students in need of child care while attending class.
Starting this fall, Heartland's Night Hawks program will offer after-hours child care for parents or guardians who attend evening classes on campus.
The program will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be located at the Child Development Lab.
Families can choose to use the service for a short period of time to use other campus services, including the computer lab, library and tutoring, or they can use it to attend a course offered within the timeframe. Parents or guardians must remain on campus while their child is at the CDL.
The service comes after Heartland was awarded $374,424 the Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant earlier this year.
Visit
heartland.edu/cdl for more information.
The event included demonstrations and lectures of traditional ironwork by visiting Japanese artisan Akira Yaegashi, flower arranging techniques, and Shibori tie-dye workshop.
Clay Jackson
Who was honored? Photos from Heartland's President’s Medallion Awards ceremony
President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn
President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn
President’s Medallion Honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker
President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker
Bob and Julie Dobski, Karen DeAngelis, Cindy Segobiano, visiting Rotarians from India Sukhi and Kirandeep
Julie Dobski, Al Bedell, Dee Frautschi
Mark and Dianna Johnson, Charlotte and Joe Talkington
Merriann and Dave McGee
Merriann and Dave McGee
Sandra and Gordon Bidner
Sandra and Gordon Bidner
Mary Campbell, Julie Dobski
Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski
Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski
Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus
Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus
Peg Doran, Joan Bullard, Janet Hood
John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell
John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell
Mary and Dennis Feicke
Mary and Dennis Feicke
Jerry Ringer, Pat Grogg, Carole Ringer
Jean-Marie Taylor, Jennifer and Stan O’Connor
Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott
Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott
Lidia Halder, Wendy West, Raegan Rinchiuso, Larissa McIlvain, Gena Glover
Heartland Community College Vice President, External Relations, Kelli Hill
Crowd enjoys the beautiful night
Heartland Foundation Board Chair Kirk McCullick
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
Heartland Board of Trustees vice-chair Janet Hood
President’s Medallion Honoree Jerry Ringer
President's Medallion honoree Carole Ringer
Janet Hood, President’s Medallion honorees Carole and Jerry Ringer, Jim White, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz
President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz
Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille
Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille
Janet Hood, Nancy Evans, Bob Brucker, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree John Penn
HCC President Keith Cornille congratulating John Penn
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.