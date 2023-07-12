NORMAL — Heartland Community College will soon offer more support for students in need of child care while attending class.

Starting this fall, Heartland's Night Hawks program will offer after-hours child care for parents or guardians who attend evening classes on campus.

The program will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be located at the Child Development Lab.

Families can choose to use the service for a short period of time to use other campus services, including the computer lab, library and tutoring, or they can use it to attend a course offered within the timeframe. Parents or guardians must remain on campus while their child is at the CDL.

The service comes after Heartland was awarded $374,424 the Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant earlier this year.

Visit heartland.edu/cdl for more information.

