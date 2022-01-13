Heartland Community College awarded $700K for behavioral health program

NORMAL — The Illinois Department of Human Services presented Heartland Community College with a $710,088 grant to support the Certified Recovery Support Specialist program.

The CRSS program prepares students for entry-level positions as behavioral health workers, specifically in the areas of substance abuse and mental health disorders recover.

The grant will allow Heartland to expand the established CRSS program with more support resources to students, including funded practicum experiences and assistance with tuition, books, fees and certification costs.

The CRSS program launched in the fall of 2021 with nine students in its first sequence of courses. The program is the first of its kind at an Illinois community college.

The CRSS program was developed in collaboration with Chestnut Health Systems in response to a projected needed for certification programs in substance abuse, behavioral disorders and mental health.

Enrollment is now open for the CRSS program. Classes begin on Feb. 7. Visit heartland.edu/recoverysupport or call 309-268-8740 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.