Heartland College's Lincoln campus director to retire

Kristi Powell looks at a classroom that is part of the Heartland Community College expansion in Lincoln in May 2018. Powell was named director of the Lincoln campus the next year and will retire this month. 

LINCOLN — Heartland Community College Lincoln Director Kristi Powell is retiring this month. Her replacement is expected to be named during the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.

Powell has been the director at the college's Lincoln site since July 2019, a press release from the college said. She started working for Heartland in 1996 and has worked her way up as site supervisor in 2000 and associate director of the Lincoln site in 2014. 

Part of her tenure with the college has included the relocation and expansion of the Lincoln site in 2018, including adding a nursing lab that allowed the site to offer a certified nursing assistant program. 

The board will recognize Powell during its meeting on Tuesday, which is being held at the Lincoln campus. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

