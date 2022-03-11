Heartland College's Lincoln campus director to retire

Powell has been the director at the college's Lincoln site since July 2019, a press release from the college said. She started working for Heartland in 1996 and has worked her way up as site supervisor in 2000 and associate director of the Lincoln site in 2014.
At a meeting that lasted past 1:30 a.m., the McLean County Unit 5 school board voted to move forward with budget cuts affecting dozens of positions, but spare the fifth grade instrumental music programs.
Kristi Powell looks at a classroom that is part of the Heartland Community College expansion in Lincoln in May 2018. Powell was named director of the Lincoln campus the next year and will retire this month.