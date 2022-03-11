Heartland College's Lincoln campus director to retire

LINCOLN — Heartland Community College Lincoln Director Kristi Powell is retiring this month. Her replacement is expected to be named during the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.

Powell has been the director at the college's Lincoln site since July 2019, a press release from the college said. She started working for Heartland in 1996 and has worked her way up as site supervisor in 2000 and associate director of the Lincoln site in 2014.

Part of her tenure with the college has included the relocation and expansion of the Lincoln site in 2018, including adding a nursing lab that allowed the site to offer a certified nursing assistant program.

The board will recognize Powell during its meeting on Tuesday, which is being held at the Lincoln campus.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.