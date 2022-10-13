Heartland College to open Widmer Plaza next week

NORMAL — Heartland College officials will join with former president Rob Widmer and his family next week to cut the ribbon on the Widmer Family Plaza.

The plaza is at the front (south side) of the Community Commons Building on the college's campus in Normal. Construction on the new plaza started this summer. It replaces the former circle drive that went to the door of the building and adds additional plantings and landscaping.

Rob Widmer was president of Heartland from 2013 to 2018 and spent 22 years total at the college, more than two-thirds of the college's history.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the new plaza.