Heartland College to host conference on trauma-informed health care

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is hosting a conference on trauma-informed health care next week.

The Trauma-Informed Care for Vulnerable Populations Conference led by the Heartland College Nursing program is Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interim Director of Nursing Susan Carl organized the conference.

The conference is free but requires pre-registration, which can be done at the event page on Heartland's website at heartland.edu or by calling 309-268-8160.

During the event, local professionals and guest speakers will address topics like trauma-informed health care practices, gender and LGBTQ+ identities, and accessibility and advocacy for vulnerable or historically marginalized populations.

