 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland College to host conference on trauma-informed health care

  • 0
Community Commons building 1 091522.JPG (copy)

Heartland College will host a trauma-informed health care conference next week. Pre-registration can be done online or by calling 309-268-8160. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is hosting a conference on trauma-informed health care next week.

The Trauma-Informed Care for Vulnerable Populations Conference led by the Heartland College Nursing program is Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interim Director of Nursing Susan Carl organized the conference. 

Watch now: Teacher, staff shortages put strain on McLean County districts
What's in Heartland College's $37 million operating budget

The conference is free but requires pre-registration, which can be done at the event page on Heartland's website at heartland.edu or by calling 309-268-8160. 

During the event, local professionals and guest speakers will address topics like trauma-informed health care practices, gender and LGBTQ+ identities, and accessibility and advocacy for vulnerable or historically marginalized populations. 

Bloomington District 87 board gives substitute teachers a raise

New job postings for Central Illinois job seekers

Browse through the latest employment postings on https://pantagraph.com/jobs and find your next career.

Job

Assistant Professor (Tenure-Track) - School of Nursing-

  • Updated
  • 0

Assistant Professor (Tenure-Track) - School of Nursing- The Millikin University School of Nursing invites applicants to apply for a faculty po…

Job

Technical Specialist

  • Updated
  • 0

Student Counselor/Social Worker Millikin University Millikin University seeks a Student Counselor/Social Worker. This position typically overs…

Job

Data Analyst-Senior Data Analyst

  • Updated
  • 0

Data Analyst/Senior Data Analyst ATLAS is seeking to fill a position within the Data Analyst group (Data Analyst/Senior Data Analyst) to work …

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran morality police under scrutiny after Mahsa Amini's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News