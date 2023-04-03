A panel of industry experts will share recommended approaches on topics including emotional intelligence, stay interviews, employee brain health, neurodiversity and humor in the workplace.
Lunch will be included and there will be time for networking between sessions.
Speakers will include Carol Burrell, a learning and development professional; Kristi Glesne, HCC associate director of business and industry solutions; Eric Hoss, a communications and management professional; Jennifer Keith, president of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor; Gary Ohler, president of Appex Partners LLC; and Christina Schulz, HCC director of business and industry solutions.
All sessions will be held on campus at 1500 W. Raab Road in Normal inside the Community Commons Building.
The showcase is free, but registration is required as seating is limited. Registration can be completed at heartland.edu/BusinessShowcase or by calling 309-268-8160.