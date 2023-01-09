Heartland College to expand childcare options

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child Development Lab

The Child Development Lab at Heartland Community College will be the site of expanded childcare options for low-income students with children thanks to a federal grant. 

 Connor Wood

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is expanding childcare options for low-income parents while they are on campus. 

Heartland received a $374,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide childcare for Pell grant-eligible and low-income students with children, the college said. 

The funding will largely go towards providing childcare in the evenings at the Child Development Lab, which frees up parents to take evening classes or do other academic activities on campus at those times. 

Heartland Community College student, supporters and staff gathered Friday night to honor students in the first cohort of Workforce Equity Initiative scholars. Assistant to the President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Terrance Bond acknowledged the work all had put into the program.
Students who would like to apply for support should contact the lab through www.heartland.edu/cdl

The college also plans to use the funds to look at options for childcare near its Lincoln and Pontiac centers. 

"Finding and affording childcare can be a major barrier for students who are looking to advance their academic goals," said Amy Pawlik, associate vice president of enrollment and student services. The grant "allows us to expand the already excellent resources coordinated by the Child Development Lab and provides more opportunity for students who care for children." 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

