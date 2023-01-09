Heartland College to expand childcare options

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is expanding childcare options for low-income parents while they are on campus.

Heartland received a $374,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide childcare for Pell grant-eligible and low-income students with children, the college said.

The funding will largely go towards providing childcare in the evenings at the Child Development Lab, which frees up parents to take evening classes or do other academic activities on campus at those times.

Students who would like to apply for support should contact the lab through www.heartland.edu/cdl.

The college also plans to use the funds to look at options for childcare near its Lincoln and Pontiac centers.

"Finding and affording childcare can be a major barrier for students who are looking to advance their academic goals," said Amy Pawlik, associate vice president of enrollment and student services. The grant "allows us to expand the already excellent resources coordinated by the Child Development Lab and provides more opportunity for students who care for children."

10 industries where truck drivers earn the most 10 industries where truck drivers earn the most #10. Natural gas distribution #9. Communications equipment manufacturing #8. Spectator sports #7. Medical and diagnostic laboratories #6. Couriers and express delivery services #5. Support activities for water transportation #4. Coal mining #3. Electric power generation, transmission, and distribution #2. Rail transportation #1. Deep sea, coastal, and Great Lakes water transportation