Heartland College students receive inaugural scholarship

The view from above Heartland Community College's library shows the extent of growth for student resources at the school, Tuesday, Nov. 9. Three students have received scholarships from the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The first three recipients of a statewide Illinois Manufacturers' Association scholarship are all students at Heartland Community College from the Bloomington-Normal area. 

Watch now: Delayed again, student debt looms large

This is the first year the Lynne Mohr Scholarship for Skilled Trade Students is being given. Lynne Mohr was president of the Brite-O-Matic Manufacturing, which was founded by her father. She was also on the IMA Board of Directors.

Heartland receives equity grant, approves levy

The recipients are:

  • Industrial Technology student David Mufata Ikeise, who is focusing on electric vehicles
  • Industrial Technology student Brenda Lang, who plans to go into tool and die maintenance
  • Thomas Miller, who is studying welding, renewable energy, facility maintenance and robotics

The students could receive up to $1,000 each, a press release from IMA said. The endowment for the scholarship comes from the IMA's education fund and cross-country fundraising bike ride by George Mauer, Mohr's cousin. 

State OKs 2 Heartland degree programs

The scholarship is open to students studying skilled trades at higher education institutions across Illinois. It was awarded to three students due to the quality of applicants, the release said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

