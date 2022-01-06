Heartland College students receive inaugural scholarship

NORMAL — The first three recipients of a statewide Illinois Manufacturers' Association scholarship are all students at Heartland Community College from the Bloomington-Normal area.

This is the first year the Lynne Mohr Scholarship for Skilled Trade Students is being given. Lynne Mohr was president of the Brite-O-Matic Manufacturing, which was founded by her father. She was also on the IMA Board of Directors.

The recipients are:

Industrial Technology student David Mufata Ikeise, who is focusing on electric vehicles

Industrial Technology student Brenda Lang, who plans to go into tool and die maintenance

Thomas Miller, who is studying welding, renewable energy, facility maintenance and robotics

The students could receive up to $1,000 each, a press release from IMA said. The endowment for the scholarship comes from the IMA's education fund and cross-country fundraising bike ride by George Mauer, Mohr's cousin.

The scholarship is open to students studying skilled trades at higher education institutions across Illinois. It was awarded to three students due to the quality of applicants, the release said.

