Heartland College program equips students for behavioral health support

BLOOMINGTON — A new partnership is training people with lived experiences with substance use and mental health disorders to help others in their recovery.

Heartland Community College is working with the McLean County Center for Human Services (The Center) to provide internships for students in the college’s recovery support specialist program. Recovery support specialist certification is for people who have been through their own challenges with substance use and mental health, and aims to further prepare them to help others.

Cecilia Johnson is one of the students doing an internship right now.

Johnson learned about the Heartland program after returning to Bloomington-Normal from a recovery program in northern Illinois. One person she knew up there shared about being a recovery support specialist.

“I heard a class was forming at Heartland and I said, ‘Wow, that was like God aligning things,’” she said.

Sonja Workman is the developer and project manager of the Learning Lab at The Center, which runs the internship program. The program is guided by the principles laid out by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, she said.

“The Center believes that the Learning Lab offers tangible hope,” Workman said.

Students can do the academic classes in a single semester, and upon completion, can receive certification as recovery support specialists, said Heartland’s Interim Dean of Health Science Kelly Pyle.

The school received a $710,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services to provide funding for students, including for tuition, fees, books and certification costs, a January press release from the college said.

Workman’s role includes coordinating with other agencies for placements, meeting with students and teaching courses, along with The Center’s Chief Executive Officer Joan Hartman.

Right now, at least four other agencies have agreed to host interns, and Workman anticipates that will grow further, ideally to around 10 organizations, which will let students cater their experience to specific fields of behavioral health.

The classes teach future recovery support specialists the professional side of the role alongside their own experiences, Workman said. The classes include practice scenarios and academics.

“They’re trained and prepared as they enter their practicum,” Workman said.

Having people with varied backgrounds and experiences with recovery is central to the value of recovery support specialists, Pyle said.

“Recovery happens in lots of different ways,” she said. “(…) There is not a right or wrong way.”

As a person in recovery herself, Johnson feels that recovery support specialists can do things, like go to meetings, that other professionals cannot do with their clients, while also maintaining that client relationship. She still attends Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and said it took decades for recovery to work for her. Even now, it is never easy.

“To know what’s healthy for me, it’s a struggle every day,” she said.

Health is a big part of recovery, even beyond abstinence from substances, she said. It can include actions like looking to fruit and other healthy foods to replace alcohol or narcotics.

Being part of the certification program has helped Johnson with her own recovery, she said. She has learned about the work recovery professionals do and has found support in being around people going through similar experiences who also want to help others.

“I never got going into the class, how far the class would help me to go,” she said.

She had wanted to help others in recovery before, but did not think she had the educational background to pursue that goal. The Heartland program has given her that opportunity, she said.

The students are trying to spread word about the the class by talking about it in the recovery community, Johnson said.

Johnson said she sees incredible potential for the program and for increased numbers of recovery support specialists. Workman and Pyle said that is the goal of the program.

“This class is going to revolutionize the way treatment centers are going to treat clients now,” Johnson said. “(…)I think the success rate of these recovery programs is going to flourish.”