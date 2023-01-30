 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland College plans comedy fundraiser

Heartland Community College Foundation is hosting a comedy fundraiser, or Funnyraiser, on Feb. 17. 

NORMAL — An event next month at Heartland Community College aims to use comedy to help students from underserved communities. 

Funnyraiser Comedy Night is scheduled for Feb. 17 to benefit the Heartland Community College Foundation's programing and scholarships. The event includes amateur comedians and a silent auction. Tickets to the event are $25, with beverages available for purchase and free snacks at intermission. 

The money raised will go towards Heartland's Returning Hawks, Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities and Project RISE programs, along with expanding global study options for students from underserved backgrounds, the college said.

Heartland Community College student, supporters and staff gathered Friday night to honor students in the first cohort of Workforce Equity Initiative scholars. Assistant to the President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Terrance Bond acknowledged the work all had put into the program.

Planned performers include emcee Joe Strupek and local comedians Jolene Aldus, Gavin Lee, Patrick Mainieri, Amy Pawlik and Aaron Traeger. The event is sponsored in part by Afni Inc., CEFCU and David W. and Deborah R. Fedor. 

The event is planned for 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Astroth Community Education Center on the college's campus in Normal. A link to purchase tickets can be found under the events tab at heartland.edu/foundation.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

