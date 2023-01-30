Heartland College plans comedy fundraiser

NORMAL — An event next month at Heartland Community College aims to use comedy to help students from underserved communities.

Funnyraiser Comedy Night is scheduled for Feb. 17 to benefit the Heartland Community College Foundation's programing and scholarships. The event includes amateur comedians and a silent auction. Tickets to the event are $25, with beverages available for purchase and free snacks at intermission.

Planned performers include emcee Joe Strupek and local comedians Jolene Aldus, Gavin Lee, Patrick Mainieri, Amy Pawlik and Aaron Traeger. The event is sponsored in part by Afni Inc., CEFCU and David W. and Deborah R. Fedor.

The event is planned for 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Astroth Community Education Center on the college's campus in Normal. A link to purchase tickets can be found under the events tab at heartland.edu/foundation.

