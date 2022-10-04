Heartland College plans 11th annual fall 5K

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is holding a run/walk later this month to raise money for scholarships and programs.

The 11th annual Heartland Harvest 5K race is set to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Fitness and Recreation Center at Heartland's Normal campus. Along with the 5K race, the event also includes a 1K walk that is non-competitive.

Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in each age bracket, and participants will receive a shirt, pint glass and sponsor items, the college said.

Advance registration and more information can be found heartland.edu/5K or by calling 309-268-8026. Advanced registration is $35 for the adults and $20 for Heartland students and participants 18 and younger. Same-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 and costs $40.

The funds will go towards the Heartland Community College Foundation's scholarships.