Heartland College plans 11th annual fall 5K

Participants in the Heartland Harvest 5K, which raised money for Heartland Community College Foundation scholarships, wait to depart the starting line Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Heartland's Normal campus.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is holding a run/walk later this month to raise money for scholarships and programs.

The 11th annual Heartland Harvest 5K race is set to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Fitness and Recreation Center at Heartland's Normal campus. Along with the 5K race, the event also includes a 1K walk that is non-competitive.

Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in each age bracket, and participants will receive a shirt, pint glass and sponsor items, the college said. 

Advance registration and more information can be found heartland.edu/5K or by calling 309-268-8026. Advanced registration is $35 for the adults and $20 for Heartland students and participants 18 and younger. Same-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 and costs $40. 

The funds will go towards the Heartland Community College Foundation's scholarships. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

