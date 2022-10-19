Heartland College opens Widmer Family Plaza

NORMAL — Former Heartland Community College president Rob Widmer visited the school this week to celebrate a new part of campus named in his family's honor.

Widmer and members of his family joined Heartland officials for a ribbon cutting of Widmer Family Plaza at the south entrance to the Community Commons Building. The project was a fitting and long-overdue tribute to the retired president, said current President Keith Cornille.

“We all know that (Widmer) is a passionate advocate for education,” Cornille said.

The garden plots and brick plaza replace a former circle drive around a small tree, a common source of jokes for the Heartland community.

“We had one lasting nemesis we had to deal with, and it was that spindly little tree,” Widmer said.

Widmer led the college from 2013 to 2018, and spent more than 20 years with the college total, including some of the earliest years the college existed. When he retired, the campus quad was named in his honor, an “unexpected” and “humbling” move, he said.

“I’m very privileged to have been a part of HCC’s evolution in that period,” he said.

Funding for the project came largely from donations given in honor of Widmer on his retirement, along with contributions from Widmer and his family, said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Foundation.

The donations that came in upon Widmer’s retirement reflected his commitment to higher education at Heartland and across the state, and were a fitting tribute to the work he had done, Downing said.

The ribbon cutting was also a moment for Widmer to look at Heartland today and going forward. The college has been able to navigate the COVID pandemic and expand its career prep training offerings, such as with the agriculture complex and advanced manufacturing facility now under construction.

“The board and employees are clearly all committed to keeping Heartland among the elite colleges in Illinois,” Widmer said.