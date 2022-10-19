Heartland College opens Widmer Family Plaza

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Former Heartland Community College president Rob Widmer visited the school this week to celebrate a new part of campus named in his family's honor.

Widmer and members of his family joined Heartland officials for a ribbon cutting of Widmer Family Plaza at the south entrance to the Community Commons Building. The project was a fitting and long-overdue tribute to the retired president, said current President Keith Cornille.

Widmer Family Plaza 1 101922.JPG

Heartland Community College held a ceremony on Wednesday formally opening a plaza dedicated to former HCC president Rob Widmer and his family. The plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building.
“We all know that (Widmer) is a passionate advocate for education,” Cornille said.

The garden plots and brick plaza replace a former circle drive around a small tree, a common source of jokes for the Heartland community.

“We had one lasting nemesis we had to deal with, and it was that spindly little tree,” Widmer said.

Widmer Family Plaza 2 101922.JPG

Heartland Community College held a ceremony on Wednesday formally opening a plaza dedicated to former HCC president Rob Widmer and his family. The plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building.

Widmer led the college from 2013 to 2018, and spent more than 20 years with the college total, including some of the earliest years the college existed. When he retired, the campus quad was named in his honor, an “unexpected” and “humbling” move, he said.

“I’m very privileged to have been a part of HCC’s evolution in that period,” he said.

Widmer Family Plaza 3 101922.JPG

Heartland Community College held a ceremony on Wednesday formally opening a plaza dedicated to former HCC president Rob Widmer and his family. The plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building.
Funding for the project came largely from donations given in honor of Widmer on his retirement, along with contributions from Widmer and his family, said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Foundation.

The donations that came in upon Widmer’s retirement reflected his commitment to higher education at Heartland and across the state, and were a fitting tribute to the work he had done, Downing said.

Widmer Family Plaza 4 101922.JPG

Former HCC president Rob Widmer listens to current President Keith Cornille during a ceremony on Wednesday formally opening a plaza dedicated to Widmer and his family. The plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building.

The ribbon cutting was also a moment for Widmer to look at Heartland today and going forward. The college has been able to navigate the COVID pandemic and expand its career prep training offerings, such as with the agriculture complex and advanced manufacturing facility now under construction.

“The board and employees are clearly all committed to keeping Heartland among the elite colleges in Illinois,” Widmer said.

Widmer Family Plaza 5 101922.JPG

HCC President Dr. Keith Cornille, left, shakes hand with former HCC president Rob Widmer during a ceremony on Wednesday formally opening a plaza dedicated to Widmer and his family. The plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

