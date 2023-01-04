Heartland College names new dean of adult education

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Khrystyna Sandborn

Khrystyna Sanborn has been named the new dean of adult education at Heartland Community College. 

Sanborn has worked in the adult education department since 2015, including as associate dean and interim dean. She started at Heartland in 2008 as an instructor for English as a second language, according to a college press release. 

Sandborn has master's and bachelor's degrees from Kyiv National University in Ukraine. 

The department Sanborn leads provides opportunities for adult students to earn high school equivalency degrees and improve their English, with most classes offered for free. The department also handles Heartland's  "Level Up" program that lets adult students work on high school equivalency or ESL along with a short-term certificate program to gain job skills. 

More information about Heartland's adult education programs can be found at heartland.edu/adulted, including a link to apply. 

Heartland Community College student, supporters and staff gathered Friday night to honor students in the first cohort of Workforce Equity Initiative scholars. Assistant to the President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Terrance Bond acknowledged the work all had put into the program.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

