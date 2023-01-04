Heartland College names new dean of adult education

NORMAL — Khrystyna Sanborn is Heartland Community College's new dean of adult education.

Sanborn has worked in the adult education department since 2015, including as associate dean and interim dean. She started at Heartland in 2008 as an instructor for English as a second language, according to a college press release.

Sandborn has master's and bachelor's degrees from Kyiv National University in Ukraine.

The department Sanborn leads provides opportunities for adult students to earn high school equivalency degrees and improve their English, with most classes offered for free. The department also handles Heartland's "Level Up" program that lets adult students work on high school equivalency or ESL along with a short-term certificate program to gain job skills.

More information about Heartland's adult education programs can be found at heartland.edu/adulted, including a link to apply.

How we celebrated the new year around the world, in photos