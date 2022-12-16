Heartland College moves forward with $30M levy

NORMAL — Heartland Community College increased its property tax levy by about $2 million from last year, though the tax rate is expected to decrease.

Heartland plans to collect around $30 million from property taxes for its 2022 levy. That is an increase of 6.65% over the 2021 levy. However, because the college anticipates growth of around 7.5% to the total equalized assessed value of property in the district, the rate is expected to dip slightly by about a third of a cent per $100 EAV.

The board passed the levy on Tuesday, which was the same as it was when the preliminary levy was posted in November. Due to the increase being more than 5%, a public hearing was held, but there were no public comments on the matter.

The final tax rate for Heartland’s portion of property taxes is expected to be around $0.57466 per $100 EAV, though that may vary depending on what the actual EAV growth is. That rate would equal a tax payment of $316 on a property valued at $165,000 or $383.10 on a property valued at $200,000.

The levy includes increases on most funds, including a $650,000 increase in the education fund and a $180,000 increase in operations and maintenance.

Other increases include a $275,000 increase in the levy for protection, health and safety, which will go toward a project to modernize elevators on campus, said Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration.

The college is also going back to a former levy amount for unemployment insurance, up to $35,000 from $10,000. The amount had been dropped in the 2019 levy to keep a level tax rate, Trepac said. The board has made keeping the tax rate flat a priority.

Staff requested an increase in property and casualty insurance to cover ongoing capital projects and equipment, as well as to cover increasing costs of cybersecurity insurance, Trepac said. Other educational institutions in the area have also seen increases in cybersecurity insurance costs in the past year.

In additional financial actions, the college is also issuing $12.75 million in bonds. These will go toward capital equipment, repairs and technology, Trepac said. That includes buying, installing and training staff on new technology infrastructure and equipment. The bonds will be used to cover debt issued earlier this year.

“Unlike our larger borrows for large-scale capital projects (like the Agriculture Complex), this taxable borrow helps finance the ongoing IT and facilities related-maintenance needs and occurs generally every other year as needed,” Trepac said.

The bonds are part of the college’s long-term financial strategy and are not expected to lead to an increase in the tax rate.