NORMAL — Groups at Heartland Community College are giving the Bloomington-Normal community a chance to experience Brazilian Carnival without leaving town.

Heartland’s Association of Latin American Students and Global Student Union are hosting a Brazilian-style Carnival from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Astroth Community Education Center on the college’s campus in Normal.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will feature Brazilian food, samba dancing and dance instructions, crafts and a capoeira demonstration by Axe Capoeira Arts Academy. Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art.

Carnival is held in the leadup to Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, a fasting period observed by some Christians.

The student organizers are excited to host an event to give campus and the wider community a chance to learn more about this cultural event, a news release from the college said.