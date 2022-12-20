Heartland College graduates first cohort of Rivian apprentices

Preparing your home for winter weather can keep you safe in case of a storm and save you thousands of dollars, too. Considering how high winter weather insured losses were in 2021 compared to previous years, it's more important now than ever to buy a quality home insurance policy, as well as take steps to protect your property.
To prepare the inside and outside of your home for winter weather, Consumer Reports recommends:
- Protecting your indoor pipes
- Insulating your attic
- Servicing your heating equipment
- Installing glass storm windows
- Hiring a licensed roofing contractor to inspect and repair your roof
- Cleaning your gutters
- Repairing your outdoor flooring
- Removing tree limbs
- Preparing outdoor water sources
- Marking pathways before heavy snowfall
Damages related to the list above reflect many of the top winter home insurance claims. After the 2021 polar vortex became the most costly weather disaster in the history of Texas, it prompted many homeowners — not just in Texas but across the country — to question how much insurance coverage they might need to prepare for this winter season.
Knowing your local weather prediction for this year can help you identify how much home insurance coverage you need to protect your property; looking for cheap homeowners insurance in your area that meets these coverage needs is crucial to financially securing your home in the event of winter damage.
MoneyGeek Expert Tip
Before the season begins, take some time to review your homeowners insurance policy for these four types of coverage:
- Dwelling
- Personal property
- Living expense
- Liability
In some cases, you may also want to consider secondary coverage to cover the cost of repairing structures beyond your dwelling (such as fences or a detached garage), as well as medical payments for visitors who may become injured while at your home.
Methodology
MoneyGeek analyzed FEMA's National Risk Index data to determine expected annualized property damage losses from winter weather events across the country. Their analysis included property losses from snowstorms, sleet, freezing rain, ice storms and cold waves. MoneyGeek analyzed total property damage and ranked states by per capita losses to determine which states are the most burdened by property damage due to winter storms.
This story originally appeared on MoneyGeek and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.