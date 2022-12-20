Heartland College graduates first cohort of Rivian apprentices

NORMAL — The first cohort of Rivian Automotive employees doing apprenticeships at Heartland Community College have wrapped up their program.

Six employees finished the Industrial Maintenance Technician Registered Apprenticeship this month, the college said. The program allows existing employees to learn new skills to prepare them to work as maintenance technicians at Rivian.

They participated in Heartland's Automation Technology Skills Certification and its Robotics Operator Microcertificate while contenting to work at the electric vehicle manufacturer.

"My favorite part of the program has been using the skills and knowledge we learn in the classroom at my current job. I feel that after going through this program I have more valuable skills and opportunities than before," said participant Drake Gardner.

The apprenticeship is separate from the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage program, which was developed with assistance from Rivian but not designed specifically to train the company's workers.

Heartland has nine Registered Apprentice programs across various fields and area employers. More information about the programs can be found at heartland.edu/apprenticeships.

