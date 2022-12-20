 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland College graduates first cohort of Rivian apprentices

122122-blm-loc-1riviangrads

The first graduates from Heartland Community College's apprenticeship program for Rivian employees pose for a photo. From left to right, back row: Eric Meacham, Efrain Alberts, Tyler Clark and Max Evans. Front row: Drake Gardner and George Ohnemus. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

NORMAL — The first cohort of Rivian Automotive employees doing apprenticeships at Heartland Community College have wrapped up their program.

Normal West principal named next Fieldcrest superintendent

Six employees finished the Industrial Maintenance Technician Registered Apprenticeship this month, the college said. The program allows existing employees to learn new skills to prepare them to work as maintenance technicians at Rivian.

They participated in Heartland's Automation Technology Skills Certification and its Robotics Operator Microcertificate while contenting to work at the electric vehicle manufacturer. 

"My favorite part of the program has been using the skills and knowledge we learn in the classroom at my current job. I feel that after going through this program I have more valuable skills and opportunities than before," said participant Drake Gardner. 

2 Heartland faculty receive nursing education fellowship

The apprenticeship is separate from the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage program, which was developed with assistance from Rivian but not designed specifically to train the company's workers. 

Heartland has nine Registered Apprentice programs across various fields and area employers. More information about the programs can be found at heartland.edu/apprenticeships

850 ISU Redbirds walk commencement stage Saturday

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood







