Heartland College condemns flyers found on campus last week

NORMAL — Heartland Community College sent an email reaffirming its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion after a flyer was placed on vehicles at the Normal campus last week.

An "unapproved posting/solicitation" was found on vehicles on Thursday, Sept. 8. The email the college sent out in response later that day said that the flyer "violates our community practices and campus values of equity, diversity and inclusion."

The college believes it was a single individual who placed the flyers, college spokesman Steve Fast said. Campus security was unable to talk to the individual while he was placing the flyers.

There were not any specific threating language or images on the flyers, Fast said.

The email did not include specifics of what was in the flyers; Fast did not describe them on the record beyond that they were placed by a single individual and were not physically threatening towards the college or individuals.

The college's email said that the flyers were not approved as needed under the college's board and student policies. Heartland community members who see any flyers or other solicitations that do not seem to be approved should contact the college's public safety office.

The language on the flyer went against values defined by the college in its strategic plan.

"There is no place on our campus nor in our community for words or actions that have the effect of making our community members feel unwelcome or unsafe," the email said. "Please know that the College is strongly committed to our values and will continue to work to ensure our students, our staff and our community feel safe and welcome here."