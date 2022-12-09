Heartland College celebrates first Workforce Equity cohort

NORMAL — Chyna Hawkins signed up for the Workforce Equity Initiative program at Heartland College almost by accident.

Hawkins put her name down at the Heartland booth during a Juneteenth celebration this summer, but expected to just to get a brochure or more information about the truck driving program at the college. Instead, she heard from Nayoka Griffis, one of the WEI Success Navigators.

“I didn’t realize how real it was until the first day of class,” Hawkins told The Pantagraph.

Hawkins spoke at a celebration Friday evening for the first group of Heartland students to go through the WEI program. The event was held a week ahead of finals for the students, some of whom would be graduating with certificates meant to help them secure jobs that pay more than a living wage.

“We just want to give them a celebration,” said Terrance Bond, assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

It was one year and a day after the college learned it would receive the $1 million grant to fund the program, Bond said. Earlier this fall, he learned the college would receive another $1 million to continue the program through next summer. He hopes the funding will extend beyond that as well.

WEI provides funding to cover tuition and books, along with additional assistance to help find jobs after the certificate is completed, and assist with barriers such as transportation and childcare.

Students participate in programs to receive certificates, which can be earned in a year of coursework. Programs include truck driving, welding, bookkeeping, nursing assistant and emergency medical technician training. The health care programs were the largest, Bond said.

Around 80 students are expected to wrap up their certificates this semester, out of around 150 participants in the program so far, Bond said. Another 60 or so have indicated interest in starting this spring.

WEI is statewide program aimed at helping people from historically marginalized backgrounds improve career prospects with training opportunities. The grants have gone to community colleges across the state.

Ashley Newbon, a "success navigator" for the program, was excited to see some of the students she helped during summer orientation now wrapping up their certificates. It is special, she said, because these students are often juggling more than many other Heartland students, working around challenges such as full-time jobs, families to support and limited access to transportation or technology.

“I love this; I love celebrating people,” Newbon said.

Over the year, staff had to learn how to provide additional supports, such as technology training for students who might be older and had not grown up with it, Bond said. Staff also had to figure out how to coordinate employer visits to make sure events had plenty of employers and students looking to become employees.

Providing wraparound supports are part of where Griffis and Newbon come in.

“At the end of the day, for me, it’s empowering students to empower themselves,” Griffis said.

Griffis helps answer potential scholars’ questions about the program and then gets them ready to start it, like with Hawkins. That includes a lot of matching students to the certificates the program offers.

For Hawkins, that match came after a sudden change last fall.

“I was always afraid of trucks, and then all of the sudden in September 2021, they were interesting to me,” she said.

She worked as a truck dispatcher before starting the CDL program and said she has several prospects for potential jobs. The eight students and instructor Jeff King all helped each other get to the finish line, she said.

Director of Career Connections Tiara Randle and Career Navigator Shanika Green help students with the final step of getting a job. The work to do so starts long before the end of the program. Randle holds workshops to help students do things like make resumes and learn how to negotiate job offers.

“Navigating the workforce, sometimes it can be difficult,” she said.

Hawkins sees completing the program as a chance to get a better paying job that will help her pursue her dreams. That includes a career in fashion and costume design, which she has a master’s degree in from Illinois State University, and building up generational wealth for her son.

“I knew this would get me closer to my dream,” she said.

The investment WEI makes goes back into the community through plans like Hawkins’, staff said.

“As we invest in the scholars, we invest in our community,” Randle said.

