Heartland College breaks ground on manufacturing facility

NORMAL — A new home for Heartland Community College’s electric vehicle and energy storage (EVES) program is coming to the Normal campus. Officials say the new facility will help train workers for future jobs.

Kyle Klein is one of the current EVES students, learning at the temporary facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The program seems popular, he said.

“The whole community is talking about it,” he said.

Klein joined other students and college and state officials at a groundbreaking for the new facility on Thursday. It will be on the north end of the Student Commons Building and includes both new construction and renovation of existing space.

The building will provide space for several programs, all connected by their use of new technologies, Heartland President Keith Cornille said. That includes the EVES program, along with programs in fields like robotics, renewable energy and HVAC.

Part of the funding for the new construction comes from a grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The $7.5 million grant will cover around half of the construction cost and is part of the Rebuild Illinois initiative.

Heartland’s board approved a $13.64 million bid from Johnco Construction Inc. and a $17.5 million total project cost in August. College resources and fundraising will cover the cost beyond the grant.

The new construction joins ongoing work on Heartland’s new agriculture complex, which will be just to the west of the existing Normal campus.

Training people in new and emerging technologies is absolutely necessary, and is a central part of the role of community colleges, Cornille said.

“We need to prepare the workforce of the future,” he added.

IDCEO Acting Assistant Director Khama Sharp attended the groundbreaking. He, too, highlighted the need to prepare the workforce in new technologies.

“Ensuring the Illinois workforce is ready for the future is among DCEO’s highest priorities,” he said.

Doing so is in the best interest of students, area businesses and the community, Heartland Board of Trustees Chair Jeff Flessner said. That is what he hopes the college does with the new agriculture complex and the advanced manufacturing and technology facility.

“It’s tremendous, it’s a great thing to serve our community,” he said of the current construction projects.

Community college students benefit the communities they learn and live in, Cornille told the audience. Around 90% of them stay within 50 miles of their school upon completing their education.

“These are students who are committed to living in, working in, and most importantly, building, our communities,” Cornille said.

While Klein hopes to graduate before the new manufacturing facility is up and running, its programs are expected to enroll around 200 students, Cornile said.

The goal is for construction to be wrapped up in fall 2023, and to start using the facility in spring 2024, after all of the equipment needed is in place, college spokesman Steve Fast said.

The growth of the college’s short-term certificates is particularly exciting, Flessner said. Those provide more affordable training that leads directly into careers, he said. It can also provide further training for the existing workforce.

Klein is one of the students using the certificate program as a way into a new career. He expects to finish up in the spring after three semesters at the college. The certificate can also provide the basis for other studies, as many of his general education requirements are out of the way.

“If I want to go past the certificate, I can just add on to that,” he said.

Klein was surprised by how much background info he has had to learn in the program, along with the get-your-hands-dirty side of the job.

“There’s a lot of hands-on stuff and there’s also a lot of technical stuff that you have to learn,” he said.

A stay-at-home father, Klein started looking to re-enter the workforce last year as his children, now 4 and 6, got closer to school age. He learned about the EVES program from a friend, but had no idea the program existed before that, he said.

After he graduates, Klein hopes to combine past experience in sales with what he learned in the EVES program, looking for a position where he can act as a bridge between customers and technicians.

“I would not feel comfortable speaking with a customer if I have no idea how these things work,” he said.