Heartland College board OKs in-house public safety

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will have its own public safety officers, but the makeup of the department is yet to be decided. The department will replace the current contracted services.

The District 540 board voted on the proposal Tuesday night. Per staff recommendation, the action excluded a decision on whether to hire sworn officers or not.

The recommendation follows from a report prepared by then-Director of Risk Management and Public Safety Kevin Eack and other existing staff on public safety at the college. Eack continues to help with the planning as a consultant.

“We have really been doing our homework for quite some time, over a year in fact, starting with the assessment,” Eack said.

A proposed staffing composition would include four sworn officers, along with 13 unsworn public safety officers.

Under the proposal, all of the public safety officers would receive training in crisis intervention and de-escalation, CPR and first aid, the incident command system for multi-agency cooperation, community-based policing and the public service model of policing.

The board is expected to vote on including sworn officers at its February meeting. The current contract services do not include sworn officers.

There are 20 hours of public safety officer training required by state law, and Heartland would likely expect 70 or more additional hours in topics like CPR, incident command training, mental health first aid and conflict de-escalation, college spokesman Steve Fast said.

College staff have been meeting with community groups from both on and off campus, including the Heartland Black Student Union and the Bloomington-Normal NAACP. Meetings with other community groups are planned, said Steve Riesenberg, associate director of public safety.

“Really any group that would like to speak with us, we would be willing to do that and establish those connections that would make the department so much more effective,” he said.

He did note that while most of the people staff have met with so far have been supportive, there have been some who are worried by the presence of sworn officers on campus.

The additional training, along with continuing of officers, would help the college create a public safety department that fits its culture, Riesenberg said.

The change is not in response to a sharp increase of crime on campus, President Keith Cornille said. However, surveys conducted when creating the public safety report did indicate that there was a lack of confidence in the contractors from students and staff.

Staff recommended a hybrid model as the best way to meet the college’s needs. The model also includes a focus on not always seeking an arrest as the answer for problems on campus, Riesenberg said.

“Law enforcement is not always the best solution to the scenario you are dealing with,” Riesenberg said.

Board members expressed their appreciation for the thought that went into the plan presented. Several were worried the focus of the department could drift, and emphasized the importance of hiring decisions in creating the desired culture.

Trustee Mary Campbell worried that bringing in only former law enforcement officers could bring in an ingrained culture that defaults to law enforcement responses. The administrator role would be the pivotal to making sure that the culture of the department continues to reflect the campus, she said.

The hiring would be decided on by teams with representation from across the college, Cornille said. There would also be a focus on making sure the diversity of campus is reflected in the department.

“It’s not just a good idea to have a diverse public safety group, it’s critical to its success,” Eack said.

Trustee Joshua Crockett asked Terrance Bond, assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion, on his reaction to the plan and what he had been hearing. Bond said he had some concerns during meetings, but felt the model was well thought out.

“I feel that Steve (Riesenberg) has kind of set me at ease in many of those moments with the level of care that he intends to share,” Bond said.

The funding for the department would come from the tort fund, Vice President for Finance Letisha Trepac said. There would be an increase of around $450,000 in expenses, she said, but it would be cheaper than having contracted for a similar level of staffing. The new expenses would be around $1.17 million, while the fund is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.

The board also approved issuing $20.5 million in bonds, as it had planned since the November meeting as part of the funding for the facilities master plans. The district had already issued debt certificates for the debt, which the bonds will be used to pay off. In her report, Trepac said that she had learned Tuesday that the bond issuance would not impact the college’s credit rating, which remains high grade.

The college also received the go-ahead from the Normal Town Council for its new agriculture complex, contingent on it not needing a new stoplight, which is being studied.

Kelsey Watznauer contributed reporting.

