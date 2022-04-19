Heartland college board approves ag complex construction in Normal

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Board of Trustees has given final approval to and accepted a bid for a new agriculture facility to be built for a total cost of up to about $23 million west of existing buildings on the Normal campus.

The agriculture facility has been in the works for two years since the board approved an expansion of Heartland's agriculture program in 2020. Planning for the new facility started in December 2020 with Legat Architects.

The new complex and the expanded programming it will allow are necessary for the college to serve the community, President Keith Cornille said.

“If you think about businesses and industries that really drive Central Illinois and our communities in particular, agriculture is right there alongside insurance and education,” he said. “This is a major sector and business need within our community, and it’s what keeps our community strong.”

The board passed a resolution on Tuesday during its monthly meeting allowing spending up to $24 million. The board approved the construction bid from River City Construction of East Peoria for an amount not to exceed around $19.4 million.

The 5% construction contingency, soft costs like furnishings and information technology systems and architectural and engineering fees bring the total to $23.4 million. That is just $182,150 over the original budget, largely due to increased construction costs, said Letisha Trepac, vice president for finance and administration.

The bid includes the main facilities along with four alternatives not part of the base bid. The alternatives include a south parking lot, two plazas and a road connection. The alternatives add $833,000 to the base bid of $18.56 million.

The complex includes indoor and outdoor learning areas, collaborative spaces and test plots. The building will be meet net zero energy standards, using solar and geothermal energy.

Getting more people ready for jobs in agriculture is essential, Cornille said.

“There is a significant gap in the jobs that are needed to keep our economy strong and our (agriculture industry) growing in central Illinois and the people that are qualified to meet those demands,” he said.

So far, more than $19 million has been dedicated and raised for the project, accounting for around 80% of the total that will be needed, Trepac said.

The project is being funding through college resources, including a bond issuance, and donations to the Heartland Community College Foundation.

Of the $20 million bond issuance, $14 million is going to the project, along with $3.25 million in donations so far, Trepac said. Another $2 million is coming from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation through a grant for net zero buildings.

The bond issuance was timed so as to not increase Heartland District 540’s property tax rate.

On Tuesday the board also accepted a bid for $951,500 from Catalyst Construction of Bloomington for renovations to the Workforce Development Center to create a Testing Center to allow for increased college and community proctored tests. The renovations include expanding space for testing with accommodations as well, Cornille said.

One new member joining the board Tuesday night was the new student trustee, Rodney Billerbeck. He is an agriculture student and has been at Heartland for the past 1½ years. He was elected by students last month as part of student government elections.

The board recognized several Heartland employees and students for their accomplishments, including recipients of this year's Outstanding Faculty awards.

Nicola Burrmann was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member and Gina Leffers was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member.

Burrmann teaches chemistry and has served on various committees within the college.

Leffers teaches math and received the 2021 Impact Award for her focus on student success. She missed Tuesday’s meeting due to teaching a class at the same time.

Trustee Thomas Whitt also shared good news out of the state budget signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier Tuesday. The fiscal 2023 budget includes a 5% increase in funding for community colleges and a $122 million increase in the Monetary Award Program, which helps students pay for college.

