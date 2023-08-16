As part of the Saluki Step Ahead program, students who graduate from Heartland with an associate degree will be able to earn their bachelor's degrees from SIU remotely at a lower cost, according to an announcement from the schools.
The program offers bachelor's degrees in accounting, business and administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, information technology, industrial management and applied engineering, nursing, psychology and radiologic sciences.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Heartland Community College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”
The admissions agreement allows a variety of students to continue their education at SIU with Heartland's associate in arts and sciences, which encompasses twelve fields of study including humanities, business and more.
“Strong partnerships are key to the mission of serving our students, and working with SIU, we have expanded the options Heartland students have to pursue their academic goals,” said Heartland President Keith Cornille. “This partnership will expand and strengthen our transfer pathways and gives Heartland students another accessible option to earn a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand programs. By offering this remote learning option Heartland transfer students can continue their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree without having to relocate outside our community.”
Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, the student will receive an annual $4,000 scholarship as long as they remain a full-time student and in good academic standing.
