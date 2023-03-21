LINCOLN — Work on Heartland Community College’s new agriculture complex is a couple months behind schedule but it still is expected to open for students next January.

Heartland’s board of trustees heard the update on the agriculture complex project during a meeting Tuesday in Lincoln.

“Currently we’re running about two to three months behind,” said Michael Lundeen of Legat Architects.

Based on where the project is currently, he anticipates that work will be substantially complete sometime in October, about two months later than originally planned. However, the college had not planned to start using the space for classes until the spring 2024 semester.

“We’re still expecting to be able to do that,” Lundeen said.

One of the causes of the delays is the wait for electrical switchgear for the building. When the order was placed in August, lead times were around 300 days, said Andy Litwiller, executive director of facilities, but it now looks like the equipment will not be ready until October.

In addition to the ag complex, the board also heard an update on the food service facility work in the Workforce Development Center. The college plans to turn the building into a student center in the long run but a café is going in now.

Most of the framing has been finished and plumbing, mechanical and engineering work is also wrapping up, Litwiller said. Drywall work should start full force by the end of the month, and he anticipates the project will be pretty much wrapped up in May.

On Tuesday the board approved the name for the space in recognition of a donation from CEFCU as “The Hawk Café by CEFCU.” The college has been working with Subway in designing the space as the sandwich shop will be the food vendor.

Litwiller also told the board about an upcoming project redesigning the plaza at the Fitness and Recreation Center on campus. The changes would help make it more attractive as an event venue, he said.

“I think this is going to be a pretty amazing looking venue when it’s all done,” he said.

The board approved continuing to lease the Lincoln location as well, with an annual cost of almost $63,000 for the 5,830 square feet in the Illini Building on the north end of the town. The college started leasing the space in the spring of 2018, moving there from downtown Lincoln due to space limitations, board documents say.

This was student trustee Rodney Billerbeck’s last full meeting in his role as student trustee. The election process for the next student trustee and other student leader positions is underway, he said, and his successor is expected to be sworn in at the April meeting.

At the end of the meeting, trustee Becky Ropp requested staff prepare an update on the college’s move to an in-house public safety department for an upcoming meeting. The board had originally left open if the department would include armed, sworn officers, but given recent events like the shooting at Michigan State University, Ropp requested the board return to the topic in coming months.

