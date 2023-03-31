NORMAL — The three candidates running for two seats on the Heartland Community College board agree the college is a vital resource for the community and the economy of the area.

The candidates for the six-year terms are incumbent Mary Campbell, incumbent Cecelia Long and David Selzer.

Heartland is a public community college with its main campus in Normal and additional campuses in Pontiac and Lincoln. The college’s district generally covers a corridor centered on Interstate 55 between Lincoln and Pontiac.

All three candidates live in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The board consists of seven trustees elected by voters in the district and an eighth student member selected by Heartland students.

Mary Campbell

Campbell, a retired Illinois State University social work professor, was first elected to the board in 2017. She has had family members attend Heartland and decided she wanted to continue investing in education during her retirement.

“I really see what Heartland is doing for people who would never have gone on to school, who never would have gone to ISU,” she said.

Over the past six years, she has been impressed with the impact community colleges can have in increasing access to higher education and building up qualified workers who stay in the area after graduating. That includes programs like the Workforce Equity Initiative grant the college received to provide wraparound services to students, focused on Bloomington’s west side.

“Help them get a job, help them get a better job and then a career,” she said.

She said she is proud of the work the college has been doing in expanding its agricultural and manufacturing offerings, including in the ag complex and advanced manufacturing facility now under construction.

If reelected, she said she would like to see the college continue to make sure it is attracting both younger and adult students and expanding opportunities for them. That includes programs like dual-credit courses, where high school students can earn college credits.

“(Dual credit) just needs to grow more and get out to more outlying communities,” she said.

Campbell said she would also like the college to look at research around digital courses to find the right balance between virtual and in-person offerings.

With the number of traditionally college-age students set to decrease nationwide in coming years, Heartland needs to make sure it remains attractive to students by strengthening both its transfer programs and workforce development offerings, she said. The college should also continue to expand its locations beyond the Normal campus, including the space under renovation at Mid-Central Community Action and the Lincoln and Pontiac campuses. Having spaces nearby and in their community can help new students feel better prepared, Campbell said.

Cecelia Long

Long has been on the board for two years, since being elected in 2021 to fill the unexpired seat left by longtime board member Gregg Chadwick when he died. Long works in community engagement and human services, right now at Prairie State Legal Services. She has degrees from McHenry County College and ISU.

She has previously worked at Heartland, including in the success coaching program. The staff perspective is one she tries to bring to the board, she said.

“Everywhere, leadership is not always listening to the people down below,” she said. “(…) I view my main role as listening to the needs of our staff, students and community members.”

Like Campbell, Long said she is proud of the college expanding its presence in West Bloomington through the additional space at MCCA and the Workforce Equity Initiative. Those sorts of programs can increase ease of access for students, she said.

“I think that Heartland has started to do that outreach and I think we have a long way to go,” she said.

She would like to see further growth in off-campus offerings that reach students where they are and feel comfortable.

“I would prefer to see more investment go towards off-site learning,” she said. “(…) A community college is meant to serve the entire community.”

That could include more partnerships with area businesses, such as what the college has developed in recent years with Nussbaum Trucking and in working with Rivian for the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage program.

As Heartland adapts to changing workforce demands, Long also wants to make sure departments and employees are fairly compensated as their own workloads change.

Campbell and Long are both involved with Dreams are Possible, a nonprofit in West Bloomington focused on helping women, including helping them get ready to go to college.

“A lot of our folks never would have dreamt of Heartland and now are considering it,” Long said.

David Selzer

Selzer is a former McLean County Board member who has retired from a career at AT&T and in nonprofits, including time at St. Jude, the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation and Phelps Health. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

He has served on the county board twice, from 2000 to 2008 and from 2015 to 2018.

One of his big projects while working in nonprofits was distributing automatic external defibrillators around the community, following the death of 6-year-old Jacob Watt of Lexington, who died in 1998 after being struck in the chest by a baseball.

“I’m proud of that accomplishment and it’s great for the community,” Selzer said.

While on the county board, he was chair of the finance committee, and he said he would like to bring that familiarity with fund-based budgets to the Heartland board.

He moved to the area in the mid-1980s and started taking classes at Heartland while it was still in Towanda Plaza. Two of his children have also attended the college.

“Heartland is a fantastic resource; it has been growing year after year in our community,” he said.

He said he would like to see more awareness of Heartland’s dual-credit offerings. If elected, he sees part of his role on the board as including talking with parents and students, including about their options.

The college provides a real value to students and the community, something it has to make sure it continues to highlight, he said. The college has to adapt to the changing workforce needs, including renewed interest in trades, he added.

“The biggest challenge for any organization like Heartland is to remain relevant and continue to show that value added,” he said. “(…) And I think Heartland does, but the challenge is going to be staying relevant.”

The current administration of the college is doing a good job addressing those changes, he said.

With the large district, the college has to address different needs in different places, like Bloomington and Fairbury, he said, pointing toward things like the electric vehicle program and agriculture complex.

“I’m impressed that they’re listening to the needs of the community and addressing them,” he said.

