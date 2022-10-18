Heartland board begins levy talks, hears about Pontiac site

PONTIAC — Heartland Community College continues to plan on keeping its property tax rate level as it prepares its next tax levy, which looks total about $30 million.

The Heartland Board of Trustees met at the college’s Pontiac campus on Tuesday to discuss the levy and approve an equity tax resolution, which lets Heartland levy more money to bring it in line with other community college districts, and set a hearing and notice of intent to issue bonds in the amount of $12.75 million later this year.

The board also learned more about the Pontiac campus, hearing from campus Director Stacey Shrewsbury. The facility is on the second floor on the Pontiac Public Library.

Credit hours taken at the Pontiac campus took a hit during the pandemic dropping to just 93 credit hours taken by 24 students in the 2020-2021 school year, board documents say. Credit hours rebounded to 1,173 taken by 132 in the 2021-2022 school year and this fall 594 credit hours are being taken by 89 students.

“You definitely see a jump in those numbers because we are back in person,” Shrewsbury said.

The lease for the space in the library expires at the end of 2024, and the staff is beginning to consider space needs moving forward.

“As we think about program needs in the future, it may be time to think about facility needs as well,” Shrewsbury said.

In action items, the board approved two resolutions to prepare to issue $12.75 million in bonds later this year. The first set a public hearing on the bonds for the next board meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Normal campus. The second resolution was an official notice of intention to issue the bonds.

The bond issuance is part of the college’s long-term financial strategy and will not significantly impact the college’s tax rate, said Vice President for Finance and Administration Letisha Trepac. She spoke about the college’s tax levy plan during the meeting, ahead of a vote on the levy in December.

“We intend to maintain our tax rate level compared to last year,” she said.

The board is able to issue the bonds without impacting the tax rate because other debt will be paid off. The college regularly issues debt in this way, timing it to keep a flow of money for capital projects and other needs without increasing the tax rate.

Overall the planned levy, which has yet to be finalized, would project 7.5% growth in the district's equalized assessed value, or the total taxable value of property.

The owner of a house valued at $165,000 would pay $315 in taxes to Heartland, a decrease of $3.73 from this year, under Heartland's current plans.

Many properties will see increased assessment this year, however, so the actual year-to-year difference may be larger for any given property, Trepac said.

The board approved levying an equity tax as well. The tax lets Heartland levy an additional amount to get it to the state average tax rates for the education and operations and maintenance funds, Trepac said.

“It levels the playing field for all of the community college districts,” she told The Pantagraph after the meeting.

For Heartland, the equity tax allows the college to levy an additional $0.0583 per $100 equalized assessed value, bringing the college’s combined education, operations and maintenance and equity rates to $0.2833 per $100 EAV, not including other funds with dedicated tax rates. This is expected to equal about $3 million in additional revenue for the college toward the fiscal year 2024 budget, board documents say.

The board also approved the purchase of six desktop lathes to be used in new CNC Lathe Machining courses. There was only one bid for the lathes, from First Technologies Inc., at the cost of $14,670.40 per lathe or $88,022.40 total.