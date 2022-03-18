 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland Bank donates to El-Paso Gridley High School

  • Updated
  • 0
032022-blm-loc-1donations

Heartland Bank staff present a check for proceeds earned from the bank's Spirit Debit Card program. Pictured from left to right: Travis Cunningham - Heartland Bank, El-Paso Gridley Superintendent Brian Kurz and Bradley Hainline - Heartland Bank. 

 COURTESY OF HEARTLAND BANK

EL PASO — El Paso-Gridley High School has received a $520 donation from Heartland Bank and Trust Co. for orders placed on Spirit Debit Cards.

The bank has donated about $7,000 to schools between December 2021 and February. Also getting donations are Mackinaw, Delavan, Lexington, Metamore, Princeton, Somonauk, Washington and Illinois State University. 

The bank has 54 debit cards featuring school logos. Heartland donates $5 for each debit card order. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News