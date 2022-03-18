Heartland Bank donates to El-Paso Gridley High School

EL PASO — El Paso-Gridley High School has received a $520 donation from Heartland Bank and Trust Co. for orders placed on Spirit Debit Cards.
The bank has donated about $7,000 to schools between December 2021 and February. Also getting donations are Mackinaw, Delavan, Lexington, Metamore, Princeton, Somonauk, Washington and Illinois State University.
The bank has 54 debit cards featuring school logos. Heartland donates $5 for each debit card order.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
