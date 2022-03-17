Heartland ag facility moves toward spring groundbreaking

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is rolling toward a spring groundbreaking for its new agriculture facility, helped by a $2 million donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau.

The donation, announced Thursday morning, brings the total existing funding for the project to around $16 million, Heartland President Keith Cornille said. The farm bureau donation brings the total donations toward the project to $3 million.

Funding is also coming from bonds issued by the college earlier this year.

The total cost is expected to be around $20 million, but specifics will not be known until bids are returned in early April. Plans include indoor and outdoor teaching areas as well as test plots and common areas.

Dave Bishop teaches regenerative agriculture classes at Heartland. The new facility is an exciting chance for the college, he said.

“This is a great opportunity for us to get in on the ground level,” he said.

Once up and running, around 200 Heartland students are expected to use the facility each year, including for associate degree programs and certificate programs.

Bishop spoke to the importance of offering the short-term certificate programs alongside degrees that take longer to earn. Young people are interested in farming, and the certificate programs let them learn more without committing to a multi-year associate degree. The new facility also will give the college a chance to highlight various types of agriculture in the land surrounding the building.

“This is a phenomenal chance because it’s rare that you have a blank slate,” Bishop said.

The new facility is meant to be a community resource along with a teaching facility, Cornille said.

He said the college expects it will serve thousands more people in the community when it is used by agriculture groups, classes and businesses. At least one group has already approached the college about using the site for a conference.

Heartland has 87 college students in its agriculture courses for credit, spokesman Steve Fast said in an email to The Pantagraph. There are another 153 high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses that give them Heartland credits while still in high school.

“It’s about cultivating that young talent and keeping that homegrown talent in our area,” Cornille said.

The facility is planned on the west side of the Raab Road campus in Normal, south of the wind turbine.

Heartland hopes to open the building in fall 2023 and start classes in the 2024 spring semester, Cornille said. The plot where it is going was previously leased for farming, and the surrounding area will still be leased.

The farm bureau's donation is to be used for development of a flexible learning lab space in the building.

Cornille thanked the county farm bureau for their support of the project, and of agriculture education in the area broadly. The bureau has already supported scholarships for local agriculture students, such as the Homegrown Ag Scholarships at Heartland and Illinois State University.

"We see this gift as an opportunity to invest in building a strong future for agriculture in our community, to support workforce development for local agriculture employers and to fuel a robust agriculture economy in Central Illinois," McLean County Farm Bureau President Mark Hines said. "We appreciate Heartland’s focus on current and future workforce needs in tailoring agriculture programs to equip students with skills to meet that demand."

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.