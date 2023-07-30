BLOOMINGTON — As a Bloomington teen prepares to set off for the United States' oldest institution of higher learning, she's completing one more stint at the McLean County Fair and reflecting on her time in the 4-H program.

Normal Community High School graduate Avani Rai, 18, has been part of McLean County 4-H for almost eight years and will head to Harvard University this fall.

Since joining 4-H, Rai said she has been able to build her communication skills, take leadership positions and explore her passions through the various programs and events.

"When you really think about building those foundational steps, 4-H is 100% the arena that offered me the opportunity to take advantage and grow when it came to those skills," Rai said. "Communication, leadership, all the above."

4-H is active at the county, state and national levels, with clubs and programs ranging from agriculture and robotics to politics and leadership.

Rai said she first developed an interest in 4-H when a robotics club started at Benjamin Elementary School and took projects to the McLean County Fair that summer.

What she did not know was that in addition to robotics, her father had signed her up for public speaking and leadership programs.

"It was probably the greatest nightmare of my first 10 years of life, but I ended up going through with it, and I have multiple times," Rai said.

Rai has been proactive in 4-H since then, joining competitions ranging from consumer education to intercultural topics and eventually becoming a teen teacher, or a 4-H-er who provides enrichment lessons and activities to disadvantaged youth.

Carolyn Hansen, youth development educator with McLean County 4-H, said she has known Rai since her start in the program, and and has seen her contributions to 4-H and helping others.

"I've seen her grow from a shy little 10-year-old to somebody who is just confident and successful with all that she does and all that she touches," Hansen said. "The programs and teams that she's involved in are good for any child, and it's an opportunity to create that leadership that we need in our younger generation."

Although Rai is not taking part in any 4-H competitions this year, Hansen said she still volunteered to help at the fair.

"That's the kind of initiative that you see and you want to see in any young person, just to offer their time and help," Hansen added.

During her time as a teen teacher, Rai said in 2018 she joined the McLean County Hunger Ambassadors, a group of young people addressing food insecurity in the county, and then joined the Illinois 4-H Food Advocacy Team in 2020.

The team, along with the Illinois Food Ambassador Summit, awarded $23,000 in grants to 30 youth-led food insecurity projects throughout the state.

Rai later took to the national stage as an ambassador of 4-H's Healthy Living Delegation, along with 18 other youth leaders, representing Illinois 4-H at the Ignite by 4-H Summit in Washington, D.C., this past spring.

"I'm very proud of her for what she has done, and she sticks with the issues that are most important to her," said Kathy Weinzierl, leader of the Olympia Pacesetters 4-H Club. "I'm feeling a lot of pride to know her and to see how she's grown."

Weinzierl, who also is a leader with the Illinois Hunger Ambassadors, said she met Rai in 2018 at the Illinois Food Ambassador Summit in Bloomington. She was impressed by Rai's enthusiasm and focus on food insecurity, and soon found the teen instrumental in the group's work.

The two stayed in touch, and Weinzierl asked Rai to join the planning committee for the Why I See You Service Awards in 2020. YICU seeks to recognize youth leadership and service in the community, in hopes that this will inspire other young people.

"I've gotten to know her a lot more now and she's a dynamic speaker," Weinzierl said. "She is always involved with her school and talking with different counselors or organizations, just trying to get people to apply for it."

She added, "I feel a lot of pride to know her and to see how she's grown, and I liked that she was in 4-H and hopefully she got her roots through 4-H to do that."

Serving as a spokesperson for youth advocacy, Rai took part in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which brought together advocates fighting for improvements to health and creating solutions to make an impact.

Rai was joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, White House Domestic Policy Adviser Ambassador Susan Rice, and Joshua Williams, founder of Joshua's Heart Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people affected by hunger and poverty.

Rai shared her perspectives and experiences on these issues; how she and others are working to address issues of hunger, nutrition and health in her community; and her goals to mobilize other young people to help with these efforts.

Outside of 4-H, Rai was involved with the Future Business Leaders of America's Phi Beta Lambda chapter; served as vice president and president of the Student Council at Normal Community; and competed in the National Speech & Debate Association, qualifying and reaching the quarterfinals twice in two years.

Rai plans to study economics at Harvard, with dreams of becoming a lawyer and working on legislation in Washington, D.C.

"4-H is such a wonderful community that I've been incredibly fortunate to take part in," Rai said. "I think it's one of the best-kept secrets we have in McLean County because there really should be so many more students involved, but when you're in 4-H it's all about taking initiative and finding mentors that will support you."

"There are so many (programs) that are available, all you have to do is be willing to take that first step and explore all there is to offer," Rai added.

To learn more about McLean County 4-H, visit go.illinois.edu/McLean4H

Photos: Sheep, goat, beef and dairy Costume Show during the McLean County 4-H Show.