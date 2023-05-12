Hartsburg-Emden High School
HARTSBURG — Hartsburg-Emden High School graduation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the school.
The salutatorian is Faith Sanders and the valedictorian is William Wisniewski.
The graduates are as follows:
A-F
Bryson Anderson, Alexis Becker, Cassie Crabtree, Prescott Davis, Mason Farris, Robert Fletcher, Dylan Fowler
G-K
Camden Groth, Coleton Hopp
L-P
Wyatt Leinenbach, James McCree, Violet Merz, Abigail Montgomery, Danielle Phillips
Q-Z
Elizabeth Sanders, Gage Shawgo, Rase Sherwood, William Wisniewski and William Wright.
