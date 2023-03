Growmark to offer 55 scholarships worth $2,000 each to ag students

BLOOMINGTON — Growmark announced on Monday a "revamped" scholarship program for 2023.

The Bloomington-based agriculture company's foundation will provide 55 scholarships of $2,000 each to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities and technical schools in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.

To apply, students must be high school seniors enrolled in a university, community college or technical school for fall 2023 or continuing students enrolled in good standing at a university, community college or technical school at the time of the application.

Scholarships will be scored by a committee of industry professionals outside of the Growmark system.

The application deadline is May 12 and the form can be found online at form.jotform.com/230585564689169.

Growmark contributed nearly $1 million to community initiatives in the last year through its charitable organization, The Growmark Foundation. These funds have supported more than $200,000 in scholarships, $400,000 in matching funds for agriculture initiatives across North America and more than $70,000 to Ag in the Classroom programs.