Grove Elementary students win state chess contest

NORMAL — Fourth and fifth graders on Grove Elementary School’s Chess Club are being recognized for big brain moves that won their section in the state championships last weekend.

Ranking top among 20 other schools with fourth and fifth grade competitors were Twin Cities students Arjun Vyas, Zachary Borne, Kavin Sivagnanam, and Vanshika Bandaru. At the March 11-13 tournament in Schaumburg, they netted a collective tally of 18 points, placing ahead of Wheaton’s Longfellow Elementary and Lincoln Elementary in Evanston in their division.

Rob Nunez, coach of the school’s chess team, told The Pantagraph that the kids haven’t had many in-person tournaments because of COVID. While they do regularly practice against others worldwide in online games, he said there’s a big difference facing off virtually and in-person.

Before the state contest, he said they last competed Nov. 23 in Peoria at the Illinois All Grade Chess Tournament.

Nunez, who works as a software engineer for State Farm, said this is his first season leading the team, which at the end of the day worked really hard for their accomplishments. He added they do other extra-curricular activities as well, including music and math lessons.

“I think it’s great to see these kids work really hard and be brave and go out there and have fun, but at the same time be competitive,” said the coach.

Just over 50 students are part of the team, but not all attend tournaments.

