BLOOMINGTON — Graduation season kicks off this weekend, with Lincoln Christian University and Illinois Wesleyan University leading the way Saturday and Sunday, followed by a flurry of other college and high school ceremonies.

Here’s what’s planned this month in Bloomington-Normal and beyond:

Lincoln Christian University

Graduation for LCU's undergraduates, graduate students and seminary candidates is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Open Arms Christian Fellowship (formerly the LCU Chapel). The ceremony will be livestreamed on the school's website.

Illinois Wesleyan University

IWU’s ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Kemp Commencement Plaza on the Eckley Quad near State Farm Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Activity Arena at the Shirk Center. The ceremony will also be livestreamed at iwu.edu/live.

Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans and a 2000 IWU alumnus, will deliver the commencement address.

Illinois State University

ISU’s spring commencement will be held in a series of five ceremonies next weekend in CEFCU Arena. Each ceremony will include the student processional, speeches from university officials, and students receiving their diploma cover as they cross the stage when their name is read.

The schedule on Friday, May 12, includes:

4 p.m.: Mennonite College of Nursing and College of Arts and Sciences - Social Sciences, including students in the majors of communication sciences and disorders; economics; politics and government; psychology; social work; and sociology and anthropology.

8 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences - Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Humanities, including students in the majors of biological sciences; communication; chemistry; English; geography, geology and the environment; history; languages, literatures and cultures; mathematics; philosophy; and physics.

The schedule on Saturday, May 13, includes:

9 a.m.: College of Education, Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies, and University Studies

1:30 p.m.: College of Applied Science and Technology

6 p.m.: College of Business

ISU will award approximately 3,645 bachelor’s degrees and 720 graduate degrees, with more than 3,500 total students scheduled to participate in next weekend’s ceremonies.

Ceremonies will also be livestreamed at illinoisstate.edu/commencement/stream/.

A commencement photo station with themed backdrops will be set up for graduates and their families in the Bone Student Center Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Eureka College

Eureka College will celebrate 83 graduates at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena of the Reagan Athletic Complex. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the college’s YouTube channel.

The keynote address will be provided by 1981 Eureka College alumnus Bob Anderson, CEO of the OSF HealthCare System Central Region.

Heartland Community College

Heartland’s commencement will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. The evening will include graduate recognitions and remarks from Heartland President Keith Cornille, Board of Trustees Chair Becky Ropp, and two student speakers, Marlphonsia Kimbembe and Rodney Billerbeck.

The ceremony will be livestreamed via Heartland’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

High school graduations

Friday, May 12

7 p.m., Delavan High School, Poppenga Gym

Saturday, May 13

11 a.m., Lincoln Community High School

3 p.m., Hartsburg-Emden High School, in the gym

Sunday, May 14

2 p.m., Ridgeview High School

Friday, May 19

7 p.m., Dwight Township High School, in the gymnasium

Saturday, May 20

2 p.m., Crossroads Area Home School Association, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal

2 p.m., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, in the gymnasium

Sunday, May 21

Noon, Streator Township High School, in the gymnasium

1 p.m., Tri-Valley High School, in the gymnasium

1 p.m., Olympia High School, on the football field

2 p.m., University High School, at Braden Auditorium, ISU campus

2 p.m., LeRoy High School

2 p.m., Blue Ridge High School

2 p.m., Fieldcrest High School

2 p.m., Central Catholic High School, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal

2 p.m., Clinton High School

2 p.m., Tri-Point High School

2:30 p.m., Pontiac Township High School

2:30 p.m., Woodland High School

3 p.m., Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School, at Jim McDonald Field, Mackinaw

3 p.m., Eureka High School, at McCollum Field

3 p.m., Roanoke-Benson High School

Friday, May 26

6 p.m., Heyworth High School, in the Hornet gymnasium

6:30 p.m., Calvary Christian Academy, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal

7 p.m., Prairie Central High School, at the football field in Fairbury

7 p.m., Flanagan-Cornell High School

7 p.m., Lexington High School

7 p.m., Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Saturday, May 27

2 p.m., Normal Community High School, Grossinger Motors Arena

6 p.m., Normal Community West High School, Grossinger Motors Arena

6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Academy

Sunday, May 28

3 p.m., Bloomington High School, Grossinger Motors Arena

3 p.m., El Paso-Gridley High School