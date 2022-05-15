Graduating U-High Pioneers look ahead to the future

NORMAL — The Class of 2022 continues “to give us hope for the future,” said University High School Principal Andrea Markert at Sunday commencement ceremonies.

From Braden Auditorium in the Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Markert gave welcoming comments to high school graduates and families that touched on the disruptions of COVID and the efforts by families and staff to adapt.

“Our world is in good hands,” said Markert.

She also read out a list of the professions graduates want to enter, which ranged from accountants and actuarial scientists to wildlife and fishery managers.

And that’s only from those who’ve found their field. However, the principal continued, what’s more important is how the class is comprised of kind-hearted, empathetic good people. She added they include social justice warriors determined to make sure all are treated equally.

Markert urged graduates to “remember what it means to be a pioneer.”

She explained: “A pioneer is someone who sees what could be, and is willing to be an innovator and try new things. A pioneer pushes boundaries. A pioneer prepares the way for others to follow. Pioneers are independent thinkers, adventurous and creative. Pioneers aren't afraid to fail because failure teaches us, helps us grow and helps us to succeed.”

Markert concluded U-High graduates will always remain pioneers.

The principal’s comments were preceded by Student Body President Nicholas Leonard, who said the beauty of high school is seen through their ability to transform themselves into mature, intellectual, highly-respected young adults.

He encouraged graduates to pick up a summer job, but to not miss out on opportunities to make memories with friends that will last a lifetime.

Another student speaker was Ian Kelly, who mentioned the impact made by instructors who taught them resonating lessons, and helped them foster a love of a subject.

Kelly said he first got involved with speech and debate to rein his anxiety with talking to others. That ended up being extremely helpful for his future career goals. He also said a speech he gave on the mistreatment of neurodivergent students earned sixth place at state finals.

Emma Gilbert also spoke at the event, and noted several U-High traditions that helped her made friends and cherished memories. She said her parents, who are teachers, told her to try her hardest at school and the outcome will be OK.

However, she said she’s not always proud of that outcome. In October 2020, she said chose to admit herself to a mental hospital for suicidal thoughts. Gilbert said there are some at U-High who don’t believe in mental illness, but she asserted “it’s real and it affects everything.”

While getting care, she said she learned how to prioritize her time, take care of body and mind, and appreciate the people and things around her.

Gilbert said the principal told her to take her time, do what she can do to get better, “and we will be here when you come back.”

“And that meant everything to me,” she said.

Comprehensive education

Following the ceremony, graduate Jade Carthans told The Pantagraph that she’s ready for the next step. For her, that’s studying robotics engineering technology at Purdue University.

When she came to to U-High, she said she was an introvert. And now, she said she knows she can be extroverted and introverted.

“You can’t limit yourself to whatever identities you think you are,” she said. “When you come to high school, you can be whatever you want.”

Before the ceremony, father Rajendra Joshi said U-High is a great school because it takes a holistic approach to education. That includes extracurriculars like sports and music.

His daughter Priya Joshi, who played French horn and piano in U-High’s band, will attend Washington University in St. Louis.

Father Todd Bossard was another proud father on Sunday. He said his daughter, Hayley, was working nearly 24/7 to excel in her studies and at competitive dance.

And, she pulled through the typical challenges of high school, in addition to her mother being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Mr. Bossard said. Angela Bossard was present for the graduation ceremony.

Hayley Bossard is headed to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he said, majoring in biology on track for pre-med.

Bossard believes his daughter will rise up to her next challenges in life.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

