Gift tradition spreads holiday cheer from Northpoint Elementary

BLOOMINGTON — Volunteers were getting ready Friday for the 12th annual gift delivery of donations collected through a group that has grown to include people from across McLean County Unit 5.

Students, staff and others sorted the gifts at Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington for “It’s Better to Give Than to Receive.” The gifts are to be delivered Saturday.

“It’s all about a great community coming together,” said organizer Jill Hartke.

Sorting the donations and then delivering them takes dozens of volunteers, with donations coming from staff and others across the Normal-based school district. Hartke credits all of the work to the volunteers and God making it happen through them.

The effort was started by Hartke. As it grew, she brought in Jan Meadows and Unit 5 Director of Communications and Community Relations Dayna Brown and others to help.

This year gifts are going to more than 160 families.

“It’s such a joy to be able to help families have a great holiday season,” Brown said.

Donations are organized with online forms and then sorted ahead of pickup. Families to receive the gifts are identified by Unit 5 staff and provide information like wish lists and clothing sizes. Gifts can include toys, games and outfits for the children and then also things like household goods for the adults.

This year every family is getting a box of food, clothing, and a board game. The organizers hope the board games can help encourage the families to spend time together during the holidays.

“We try to do some board game for every family, because we want to encourage family interaction,” Brown said.

Northpoint Principal Matt Harr was there Friday afternoon to help sort. He likes seeing the community come together to support others.

“The amazing thing to me is how it gives others an opportunity to make a difference for another family,” Harr said.

It takes a lot of volunteers all doing their part of pull off a big project like “It’s Better to Give than to Receive,” he said. That includes many of the students who were there to help on Friday.

“It takes all the small hands,” Harr said.

Rya Hakes, a fifth grade student at Grove Elementary said she was excited to be there helping families whose Christmases might not look like the one her family was planning.

“It’s fun because we get to bring Christmas presents to people,” she said.

