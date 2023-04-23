GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School held its prom on Saturday, April 22.
The prom court included Karah Jones, Reagan Tompkins, Katie Steidinger, Elsie Sizemore, Kallan Robertson, Zach Barnes, Seth Barnes and Seth Kollross.
Karah Jones and Kallen Robertson were named Prom King and Queen.
A local group of residents has taken it upon themselves to revitalize the once cherished Burwell Building, 107 N. Sangamon Ave., in downtown Gibson City.
Gibson City boy gets new play set from Make-A-Wish Illinois
A wish for Ryder
Ryder Luparell, 5, tries out his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City as older brother Logan looks on. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
