Freeman selected as next Washington Elementary principal

BLOOMINGTON — Zack Freeman is expected as the next Washington Elementary School principal. If approved by the board of education, he will replace retiring principal Jeff Lockenvitz this summer. 

Lockenvitz is retiring after 37 years in education, including 28 in Bloomington District 87, board documents say. 

Zach Freeman

Freeman is an instructional coach at Stevenson Elementary. From 2010 to 2021 he taught fifth grade at Washington. He holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Illinois Wesleyan University and two master's degrees from Illinois State University. 

He also student taught at Washington in 2005, he said in the district's announcement. Freeman has been with District 87 for the past 12 years, having spent 13 years total in education. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

