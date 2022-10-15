Fraternity, family remember Kristian Philpotts during ISU Homecoming

NORMAL — The members of Iota Phi Theta Inc. at Illinois State University remembered their brother Kristian “KP” Philpotts during a homecoming tailgate on Saturday. His family came to Normal to join the remembrance.

Philpotts was killed in January while driving for Lyft in Champaign-Urbana. He was 29 and had degrees from ISU and Eastern Illinois University. He planned to return to school to get a doctorate and become a veterinarian, with his eyes set on University of Illinois.

Reggie Osborne met Philpotts through the fraternity. He remembers driving out to EIU, where Philpotts had launched a program to get children interested in science.

“He did everything in his power to give back to the community,” Osborne said.

Saturday's tailgate at Lot 91 near Gregory and Adelaide streets was hosted by ISU’s Black Colleagues Association and featured step and other performances by the historically Black fraternities and sororities. Iota Phi Theta dedicated its performance to Philpotts.

Before the performance, there was a moment of silence and information shared about the Dr. Kristian “KP” Philpotts Memorial Scholarship, started in his memory by his mother, Marla Rice. She raised more than $25,000 on GoFundMe to start the endowed scholarship. It will start taking applications next year.

“It’s emotional; I’m happy that so many people love him,” Rice said.

Three teenagers have been charged as adults in Philpotts’ death. One pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months of probation earlier this month, WCIA reported. He has agreed to help in the case against the alleged shooter, and had already been in custody for more than the length of the sentence, so was released.

“I felt like more time should have been given,” Rice said.

It was bittersweet to have the tribute, Osborne said. He said he was glad they were able to do it for Philpotts, but was also sad about the death that had led to the moment. Philpotts would be proud of the tributes to him across Central Illinois, Osborne said.

Along with the scholarship, Rice has donated to have memorials placed on the ISU and EIU campuses. The bench at ISU was put up earlier this year in Redbird Plaza near Fell Hall. Rice and other members of Philpotts' family visited it after the tailgate event.

Being in at the tailgate event gave Rice a chance to learn more about her son, too, by hearing stories from others who had known him while he was at ISU.

One of the people there who knew Philpotts was Rob Rhykerd, an agriculture professor who was chair when Philpotts started at ISU.

“He was one of the most passionate students I think we’ve ever had in the department,” he said.

Rhykerd wrote letters to support Philpotts' graduate school applications. The department has lost students and alumni in his time at ISU, but this one was a bit different, Rhykerd said.

“This one just really stung,” Rhykerd said.

Angelica Taylor met Philpotts while he was at ISU and helped organize the tribute on Saturday in her role of performance coordinator and corresponding secretary for the Black Colleagues Association. She met Philpotts early in his time on campus and saw him grow into a leadership role on campus.

“A year or two, he had blossomed on his own,” she said.

It was good to have the opportunity to honor him with the tribute during homecoming and to be able to share information about the scholarship, she said.

Rice continues to encourage people to donate to the scholarship, which can be done through searching “The Kristian 'KP' Philpotts Memorial Scholarship” on ISU’s donation page at giving.illinoisstate.edu.

“I want it to get so big it’s enough for two people,” she said.