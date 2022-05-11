Four from McLean County receive 4-H scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — Four McLean County 4-H members received $1,000 scholarships from Illinois 4-H, representing some of the 45 students across the state honored with awards this spring. A fifth student was honored for her leadership in agriculture.

Illinois 4-H gave out five awards in each of nine categories. The McLean County recipients were all in different categories.

Carina Engst received a Civic Engagement and Global Living award, which recognizes service to others. Engst is involved with the Teen Teachers 4-H Special Interest Club. She attends Normal Community High School.

She plans to study biological science and then attend dental school.

Reagan Parks, a Heartland Community College student and member of the Stylistics 4-H Club, received the Healthy Living and Nutrition award. The award goes to youth who are promoting healthy lifestyles in their community. She is also a co-superintendent of the county fair, and was crowned queen of the 2021 fair.

Parks plans to transfer to a four-year school to pursue nursing.

Skye Schumacher received a Leadership award. She is a Heyworth High School student and in a press release on Wednesday credited 4-H with helping her develop leadership skills, including as a member of the Livestock Ambassador Team.

She plans to attend Lake Land College, transfer to a four-year school and then attend law school.

Dhruv Rebba received a STEM and Robotics award, recognizing his work in science, technology, engineering and math. He was a member of MetalCow Robotics and the Teen Teachers 4-H Special Interest Club.

Dhruv has also founded a nonprofit called Universal Help, which has helped with projects in India, West Bengal and Bloomington. He attends Normal Community High School.

Another McLean County 4-H member, Paige Lemenager, received an Illinois 4-H Sustaining the Future Award. She is a member of the Hudson 4-H Club and is a Normal West High School student. Like Schumacher, she has been on the Illinois 4-H Livestock Ambassador Team. Lemenager has also helped at the state fair and Illinois 4-H Youth Livestock Conference, a Wednesday press release said.

