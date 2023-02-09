NORMAL — A former McLean County Unit 5 custodian has filed a federal lawsuit against the district saying she faced discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation. The district denies the allegations.

Faelan Grimm filed the case in the U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois Peoria Division in December. The complaint says she was a custodian with the district from September 2021 to April 2022, when she resigned due to the work environment.

In the complaint, Grimm says other custodians called her slurs based on her sexual orientation, and that they also made other sexually offensive comments and demeaned Grimm’s intelligence.

Efforts to report the harassment to supervisors did not lead to investigations, the complaint said. It also says Grimm was treated differently than she would have been were she heterosexual.

Unit 5 attorney Curt Richardson said the district denies the allegations in the case and will be filing a motion to dismiss.

Grimm’s attorneys, Chad W. Eisenback and Nathan Volheim of Atlas Consumer Law in Lombard, provided a statement to The Pantagraph, saying their client, and all employees, deserve to be free from discrimination.

“No employee should be harassed or discriminated against on the basis of their sex, race, or other protected class. Ms. Grimm deserved equality. We will continue to fight for Ms. Grimm and other employees that share similar stories,” the statement said.

While the complaint includes allegations about behavior by several of Grimm’s co-workers, only the district is named as a defendant in the complaint.

Unit 5 board records show Grimm as having resigned, effective April 26, 2022, in line with giving two weeks’ notice on April 12.

The complaint alleges three counts: one of sexual orientation-based harassment, one of retaliation and one of sexual orientation-based discrimination. It requests relief including back pay, compensatory damages and punitive damages.

No hearing dates have been set yet in the case.

