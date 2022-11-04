For A Better Tomorrow announces service award nominees

BLOOMINGTON — The winners of the 2022 Why I See You (YICU) Service Awards will be announced Nov. 13, honoring area young people who have made a commitment to their community.

The awards are given by For a Better Tomorrow, a local nonprofit. McLean County students from junior high to college are eligible. Youth are nominated by local organizations, individuals or their schools. For a Better Tomorrow will make a $250 donation toward a nonprofit for each award winner.

Along with the individual awards, there are team, mentor and advocate awards given for groups and residents serving McLean County. The organization also plans to honor the participants of its Youth Global Citizen leadership training held over the summer. The participants will speak at the awards ceremony on Nov. 13.

The 2022 YICU individual nominees are:

Brooklyn Symone Caffey, Calvary Christian Academy

Kamaya Coleman, Normal Community High School

Manu V. Gadhiraju, Normal Community High School

Richa Shukla, University High School

River Stokes Dorsey, Normal Community High School

Sristi Ganta, Normal Community High School

Claire Campbell, Kolbe Academy

Garrick Dickerson, Bloomington High School

Reilley Owens, Normal West High School

Shloka Ravinuthala, Normal Community High School

Siddhi Hindurao, Normal Community High School

Amaya Hursey, Normal West High School

Anusha Nadkarni, Bloomington High School

Hasna Mohamed Jamal, Normal Community High School

Lauren R. Monk, Heyworth High School

Shrikar Chennuru, Normal Community High School

Sonika Tamilarasan, Normal Community High School

Lauren Cutler, Normal Community High School

Morgan Mouser, Tri-Valley High School

The team nominees are:

Olympia National Honor Society, Olympia High School

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, Illinois Prairie Community Foundation

Willie Halbert is the only mentor nominee and the NAACP Youth Council is the only advocate nominee.

Registration is open for the YICU Awards event, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. Registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rsvp-nov13. A nonprofit fair preceding the ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m.