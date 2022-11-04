 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For A Better Tomorrow announces service award nominees

For a Better Tomorrow has announced the nominees for its 2022 Why I See You awards, with winners to be announced Nov. 13. 

 Connor Wood

BLOOMINGTON — The winners of the 2022 Why I See You (YICU) Service Awards will be announced Nov. 13, honoring area young people who have made a commitment to their community. 

The awards are given by For a Better Tomorrow, a local nonprofit. McLean County students from junior high to college are eligible. Youth are nominated by local organizations, individuals or their schools. For a Better Tomorrow will make a $250 donation toward a nonprofit for each award winner.

Along with the individual awards, there are team, mentor and advocate awards given for groups and residents serving McLean County. The organization also plans to honor the participants of its Youth Global Citizen leadership training held over the summer. The participants will speak at the awards ceremony on Nov. 13. 

The 2022 YICU individual nominees are:

  • Brooklyn Symone Caffey, Calvary Christian Academy
  • Kamaya Coleman, Normal Community High School
  • Manu V. Gadhiraju, Normal Community High School
  • Richa Shukla, University High School
  • River Stokes Dorsey, Normal Community High School
  • Sristi Ganta, Normal Community High School
  • Claire Campbell, Kolbe Academy
  • Garrick Dickerson, Bloomington High School
  • Reilley Owens, Normal West High School
  • Shloka Ravinuthala, Normal Community High School
  • Siddhi Hindurao, Normal Community High School
  • Amaya Hursey, Normal West High School
  • Anusha Nadkarni, Bloomington High School
  • Hasna Mohamed Jamal, Normal Community High School
  • Lauren R. Monk, Heyworth High School
  • Shrikar Chennuru, Normal Community High School
  • Sonika Tamilarasan, Normal Community High School
  • Lauren Cutler, Normal Community High School
  • Morgan Mouser, Tri-Valley High School
The team nominees are:

Willie Halbert is the only mentor nominee and the NAACP Youth Council is the only advocate nominee. 

Registration is open for the YICU Awards event, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. Registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rsvp-nov13. A nonprofit fair preceding the ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

