For A Better Tomorrow announces service award nominees

The awards are given by For a Better Tomorrow, a local nonprofit. McLean County students from junior high to college are eligible. Youth are nominated by local organizations, individuals or their schools. For a Better Tomorrow will make a $250 donation toward a nonprofit for each award winner.
Along with the individual awards, there are team, mentor and advocate awards given for groups and residents serving McLean County. The organization also plans to honor the participants of its Youth Global Citizen leadership training held over the summer. The participants will speak at the awards ceremony on Nov. 13.
Willie Halbert is the only mentor nominee and the NAACP Youth Council is the only advocate nominee.
Registration is open for the YICU Awards event, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. Registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rsvp-nov13. A nonprofit fair preceding the ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m.
HUDSON — Lennie and Kathy McMillion of Hudson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor reception at State Farm Park on July 16.
Lennie and Kathy Jones were married on July 8, 1972 at Open Bible Church in Galesburg. Their attendants were Richard Henry and Roberta Gierhart.
Lennie and Kathy are the parents of Sarah Grubbs, Bloomington; James (Beth) McMillion, Normal; Jacob (Christine) McMillion, Normal; Abraham (Misty) McMillion, Lexington, NC; and John McMillion, San Diego, CA. They also have 11 grandchildren.
Lennie was an Auditor for State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2014. Kathy was a Life Underwriter at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2012.
The outdoor reception is limited to invited guests.
NORMAL — Don and Louise Savage of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding with several family get-togethers.
Don and Louise Bounds-Schroeder were married on July 22, 1972 at Trinity Lutheran Church,
Dona and Louise are the parents of Becky Savage, Bloomington; Vickie (Mark) Poruba, Savoy; Lynnette (Rusty) Hendren, LeRoy; Diane (Jason) Priest, Charlotte, NC; Tom (Kelly) Schroeder, Normal; and Debbie Savage, deceased. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Don farmed in the Bellflower area for over 50 years, retiring in 2001. Louise worked in the dean of Students Office at University of Illinois, retiring in 2001.
Sophia Jo Ehrstein — 8-pound, 9-ounce daughter of Matthew and Emily Ehrstein of Bloomington, born June 13, 2022. Siblings: Kaitlin Ehrstein, 6; and Hannah Ehrstein, 3. Grandparents: Joe and Patsy Byrnes of Mount Horeb, WI; Fred and Joan Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN. Great-grandparents: Betty Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN.
NORMAL — Don and Sue Mullins of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner with their sons.
Don and Sue Szpisjak were married on July 22, 1972 at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn, IL with a reception at Old Prague Restaurant in Cicero, IL.
Don and Sue are the parents of Michael Donald and Robert George.
Don worked in poultry research at DeKalb AgResearch; manufacturing and marketing at A O Smith Harvestore; and maintenance at Northern Illinois University, retiring in 2014. Sue taught third and fourth grade at Shabbona, Malta and DeKalb school districts, retiring in 2010.
Don and Sue met at Illinois State University in 1970 and decided to retire to Normal in 2016.
Charles Richard Ahrens Jr. — 7-pound, 12-ounce, son of Charles Richard and Zhanna Ahrens of Bloomington, born July 12, 2022. Siblings: Lucille Rose Ahrens, 22 months. Grandparents: Mykola and Liudmyla Honchar, Cherkasy, Ukraine; Arthur Charles Ahrens, deceased; and Mary Lucille Ahrens, Bloomington. The baby boy is named after his father, who was named after his father and uncle.
PONTIAC — Dale and Pat Barnard of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner with their children and grandchildren.
Dale and Pat Harris were married on Aug. 13, 1962 in Benson, IL. Their attendants were Richard Barnard, best man; and Charlotte Neeves, maid of honor.
Dale and Pat are the parents of Ganelle (Sam), IL; Jeffrey (Nikki), IL; and foster son Kevin (Gail), TX. They also have five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two foster grandchildren and four foster great-grandchildren.
Dale was a teacher and coach for 23 years and a school principal for 11 years, retiring in 2005. Pat spent over 50 years in the administrative assistant field, retiring in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON — Darrel Kline of Bloomington celebrated his 90th birthday on July 23 with an open house at his daughter's home in Bloomington.
Darrel was born on July 22, 1932 in Divernon, IL. He married Norma Kline on Sept. 12, 1953. She passed away on Jan. 16, 2019.
Darrel is the father of Deb (Mark Behrens) Kline, Denver, CO; Darrel (Maggie) Kline II, St. Louis, MO; Nancy (Jim) Mitchell, Suwanee, GA; and Jane (Don) Underwood, Bloomington. He also has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Darrel is a retired school business manager. He enjoys boating and woodworking. He is also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
NORMAL — David and Marilyn Musick of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reception at the Double Tree Hotel hosted by their children.
David and Marilyn Sampson were married on Aug. 19, 1972 at Irish Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenview, IL. Their attendants were Judy Bennett and Chuck Setchell.
David and Marilyn are the parents of John (Sarah) Musick, Morris, IL; and Allison (Sean) Kerr, Normal, IL. They also have four grandchildren.
David was a music teacher for Washington Central Grade School and Unit 5 schools, retiring in 2006. He is currently a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Marilyn was a music teacher for El Paso and El Paso Gridley schools, retiring in 2005. She and David are also the choir directors at the Evangelical Free Church.
PONTIAC — Don and Marj Shubert of Pontiac will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Don and Marj DeGroodt were married on Aug. 17, 1952 at Eylar Methodist Church in Eylar, IL.
Don and Marj are the parents of Greg (Rebecca Morris) Shubert, Boulder, CO; Colette (Greg) Gourley; and Rod Shubert, deceased. They also have five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Don was a farmer, retiring in 1999. Marj was an elementary school teacher in the Prairie Central School District, retiring in 1993.
The couple lived within a mile of Saunemin for 65 years and have lived in Pontiac for the past five years.
NORMAL — Alison Kathleen Ferguson, of Normal and Timothy Ross Nieukirk, of Washington are engaged.
The wedding is set for Dec. 17, 2022 at the Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington.
The bride's parents are JoAnn (Kevin) Lower, of Pontiac and Howard Ferguson, of Appleton, WI.
The groom's parents are Robert and Linda Nieukirk, of Washington.
The bride graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 2006, from Capri College of Cosmetology Dubuque, IA in 2007 and Heartland Community College with an Associate of Arts in 2020. She is currently employed by Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
The groom graduated from Washington Community high school in 2000 and Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science in Safety 2012. He is currently employed by Allied Power.
BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne and Charles Morris, Jr., of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Jeanne Brown and Charles were married on Aug. 18, 1957 in Charleston, SC. Their first attendant was Miriam DeLois Morris Fuller.
Charles and Jeanne are the parents of David Morris, Sr., Bloomington; and Lyn Morris, Bloomington. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Charles is an Emeriti College of Arts and Sciences, Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995. Jeanne worked in the College of Education and is in the Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995.
FARMER CITY — Helen Johanns of Farmer City will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family celebration.
Cards may be sent to Heritage Health, 620 E. 1st St., Gibson City, IL 60936.
Helen was born on Aug. 19, 1927 in Altamont, IL. She married Matt J. Johanns on May 8, 1949. He passed away on April 17, 2000.
Helen's siblings include Ruth Ann Stapp of Winnsboro, TX.
Helen is the mother of Ruth (David) Wantland, Yorkville, IL; Michael (Jean) Johanns, Farmer City; and Jeffrey (Marianne) Johanns, Austin, TX. She also has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Helen was a homemaker. She enjoys playing Bridge, watching the Cubs and reading. She is also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Farmer City.
Violet René Cusey — 7-pound, 12-ounce, daughter of Vincent and Leighann Cusey of Wapella, born Aug. 17, 2022. Grandparents: Kurt and Jean Meyer, Riverhead, NY; Kathy and Bill Huber, Pinellas Park, FL; Michelle and Eldon Cusey, Wapella.
Mae Ellen Sweitzer — 7-pound, 3.2 ounce, daughter of Ryan and Emily Sweitzer of Pontiac, born Aug. 8, 2022. Siblings: Nora Marie Sweitzer, 9; Wilson Earl Sweitzer, 6; and Otis Robert Sweitzer, 2. Grandparents: Robert and Bernadette Meiner, Pontiac; Judy Sweitzer, Pontiac; and Eric Sweitzer, Bloomington. Great-grandparents: Glen and Dolores Meiner, Pontiac; and Connie Sweitzer, Pontiac. The baby girl was named after multiple great-grandmothers.
NORMAL — Larry and Maureen Lyons of Normal will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by spending time on the golf course, traveling with family and friends, and enjoying their promotion to grandparents.
Friends are invited to wish them congratulations the next time you see them at the 19th hole.
Larry and Maureen Howe were married on Sept. 3, 1982. They are the parents of Matt (LB) Lyons, Ankeny, IA; and Kristin (Daniel) Szymanek, Memphis, TN. They also have one grandchild.
Larry worked in the athletics department at Illinois State University and Maureen worked at State Farm. They are both retired.
LEROY — Joseph and Susan Bandy of Leroy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2-5 p.m. at Evergreen FS Event Room, 402 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington. All friends are encouraged to drop in at the reception.
Joseph and Susan Pope were married on Sept. 2, 1972 at Harvel Christian Church in Harvel, IL.
Joseph and Susan are the parents of Michelle (John) Armstrong, Kansas City, MO; Stephanie (Darcy) Bandy, Maryville, IL; Bradley (Amanda) Bandy, Paris, IL; and Kristi (Johnathan) Deedrick, LeRoy, IL. They also have nine grandchildren.
Joseph was a Production Location Manager for Pioneer Seed, retiring in 2015 after 33 years. Susan spent 35 years in education, retiring in 2010 as the Director of the McLean County Compact/U of I Extension.
EL PASO — Stephen and Connie Hassinger of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Water Tower Banquet Facility in Gridley, IL.
Stephen and Connie Vangeison were married on Sept. 16, 1972 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, IL. Their first attendants were Donna Vangeison-Edge and Phillip Hassinger. Their second attendants were Marie Schober and Larry Hassinger.
Stephen and Connie are the parents of Chris (Traci) Hassinger, Metamora; and Stephanie (Dale) Hiles, El Paso. They have six grandchildren.
Stephen was a highway maintainer and heavy equipment operator for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring in 2010. He continues to be engaged in farming. Connie was a business education teacher and librarian at Flanagan-Cornell High School, retiring in 2012.
BLOOMINGTON — George and Jeanie Wendt of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by pursuing their active lives together.
George and Jeanie Hamilton were married on Sept. 8, 1962 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Their attendants were Brenda McMillin, sister of the bride; and Maurice Chamberlain, best man.
George and Jeanie are the parents of George (Kelly) Wendt, Jr., Moline; David Wendt, Bloomington; Martha (Mike) Mosley, Acworth, GA; Helen (Al) Rodis, Riverside; and McLean (Yvonne) Wendt, East Peoria. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
George worked in the insurance business and was a safety inspector, retiring in 2002. Jeanie was a history teacher, retiring in 2008.
GRIDLEY — Perry and Carol Klopfenstein of Gridley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 30, 2022.
A catered dinner for their children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild was held at the community room of the Flanagan State Bank in Gridley.
Perry and Carol were married on July 30, 1972 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Portland, OR. Officiating were ministers Robert Miller, Portland; father of the bride and Lynn Klopfenstein, Decatur, AL, a brother of the groom.
Perry and Carol are the parents of Elizabeth (Bruce) Endress, Bradford; Charity (Glenn) Schieler, Gridley; Perry Klopfenstein, II, Gridley; Maria (Brandon) Emch, Bucyrus, KS; and Preston (Kyla) Klopfenstein, Rock Rapids, IA.
Perry and Carol have operated Klopfenstein Office Supply in Pontiac for 45 years. Prior to that Perry was a grain merchant with Continental Grain and Bunge Corporation, and spent two years working at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Vera Jane Kangley — 7-pound, 1.9-ounce daughter of Coleman and Tiffany Kangley of Minonk, born Sept. 7, 2022. Siblings: Braelynn Kangley, 3. Grandparents: David Seal, Chenoa; Rhonda and John Warren, Pontiac; and the late Dawn Kangley, formerly of El Paso. Great-grandparents: Ronald and Beverly Viet, Dumont, IA; Jack and Mary Kangley, Hampton, IA; and Ann Black, Pontiac. The baby is named after her later maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Jane.
PONTIAC — Harlan and Jane Greeneberg of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 30.
Harlan and Jane Campagna were married on Sept. 30, 1972 at the Pontiac First United Methodist Church. Their attendants were the late Ken Seemayer and Ramona Harris of Pontiac.
The couple has one daughter, Susan (Thomas) Hazlett, of Bloomington and one granddaughter.
Before retiring, the Greenebergs were longtime merchants in downtown Pontiac, owning and operation Jane's Hallmark for many years. Harlan is also retired from Caterpillar, Inc. where he worked for 24 years.
After being cared for at home by her husband for four years, Mrs. Greeneberg moved to Evenglow Lodge in 2021 due to health issues. Mr. Greeneberg is a daily visitor and volunteer at the Lodge.
NORMAL — Warren and Maxine Kauffmann of Normal will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
They plan to celebrate during their traditional family gathering on Thanksgiving with their children and grandchildren. They attribute their many years of wonderful matrimony together to Jesus's free work of saving grace in their lives.
Warren and Maxine Litweiler were married on Sept. 26, 1952 in Hopedale, IL. They are the parents of Joy (Lyle), LeRoy; Jane (David), Holly Springs, NC; Karen (Craig), Greenville, SC; and Lynn (Mark), Paso Robles, CA. They have 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Warren worked for the Pantagraph, retiring in 1995. Maxine worked at IAA Country Companies Insurance, retiring in 1992.
CHICAGO — Sophia Sullivan and Jason Edwards of Chicago were married at 4 p.m. on June 18, 2022 at Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, FL.
The bride's parents are Dwight and Debbie Sullivan, of Venice, FL. The groom's parents are Bill and Diane Edwards of Bloomington, IL.
The bride's attendants were Meagan Leonard, Maid of Honor; Natalie Hicks, Emily Eddy and Tosha Parish. The groom's attendants were Chad Edwards, brother and Best Man; Josh Becker, brother-in-law; Ryan McCroskey; and Mark Maceish.
The reception took place at the Powel Crosley Estate. The couple honeymooned in Portugal.
The bride has a PhD from Northwestern University and is the Vice President of Data Science at Integra Credit. The groom has a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University and is the Director of Software Development at Riskconnect Inc.
Greyson Allan Roach — 9-pound, 9.5-ounce son of Makenzie Paige Schroeder and Ashton Charles Roach of Gibson City, born Oct. 7, 2022. Grandparents: Stephen and Jenny Schroeder, Loda; Jeff and Karen Roach, Gibson City; and Becki and Tim Goldrap, Clifton.
BLOOMINGTON — Thomas A. and Patricia Knudsen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Thomas and Patricia Keck were married on Sept. 15, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL.
They are the parents of Rebecca (Becky) Vern Kasher, Lisa Leipold and Matthew Knudsen. They have seven grandchildren (James Bradshaw deceased), five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
They enjoy attending festivals, grandchildren and great-grandchildren events, and most of all spending time with family.
Tom retired after 29 years of service in the military in 1992. Pat retired from the Internal Revenue in 2004.
