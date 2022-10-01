Flanagan-Cornell schools STEAM ahead toward career prep

FLANAGAN — Jayden Mays and Blain Bates hunched over their laptop, fixing up the code they had written before updating a small device with flashing lights and buzzers. Meanwhile, their classmates were waiting for their turn to use the 3D printer.

3D printing is very popular among all grades, including seventh graders like Jayden and Blain, said Flanagan-Cornell Unit 74 teacher Ashley Harfst. The math teacher also teaches a new STEAM curriculum the district has adopted.

Jayden likes that the new curriculum lets him get hands-on with technology before high school.

“We don’t have to wait until we’re older,” he said.

While this was the first challenge he and Blain had done with the circuit boards, they had done other challenges already. Jayden’s favorite was one working with LED lights, while Blain liked 3D printing the most.

The class also gives students the freedom to work with friends and explore their own interests, Blain said. Many of the students in class were working together on their challenges this week, figuring out problems they ran into and sharing the technology, like the 3D printers.

Hands-on, student-driven learning was one of the main draws for the new curriculum, Superintendent Ryan Hansen said.

STEAM curriculum, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, is essential for schools in the area, he said. It helps prepare them for careers at places like Caterpillar or Advanced Technology Recycling.

“We have this county and this corridor of so much industry,” he said.

Unit 74 is expanding the “art” in STEAM to include agriculture as well. It makes sense given the amount of agriculture happening in the area and the use of increasingly advanced technology in the industry, Hansen said.

“With all of the technology advancements happening in that sector, it kind of goes hand in hand,” he said.

The district purchased a curriculum called FUSE meant for fifth through eighth grades. FUSE was founded in 2011 by Reed Stevens, a Northwestern University professor. It has since been adopted by 250 schools around the world, including many in the Chicago area along with Peoria Academy and Peoria Manual, FUSE’s website said.

The curriculum includes various challenges for students to complete, following along with online modules with hands-on learning, like Jayden, Blain and their classmates were doing this week. For instance, the 3D printing levels start with simple keychains, then words and then larger designs.

Harfst said she opens up more and more challenges to the students as they get older. So the fifth grade class has access to 10 challenges, the sixth graders 20 challenges, the seventh graders 30 challenges and eighth graders can do any of the 40 total challenges.

She has found that some of the students were quickly getting through the challenges but wanting to do more with specific technology, so has adopted a more personalized program for them. The entire curriculum is centered on student choice as they decide what challenges they want to do. That was a big part of what drew the district to FUSE.

“It’s really focused on what they’re interested in,” Harfst said.

The curriculum comes with professional development for teachers, something that sometimes is missing when buying new curriculums, Hansen said.

Harfst is in a Slack messaging group of thousands of teachers across the country who use the curriculum, she said. The group helps them troubleshoot problems that come up, including with the technology involved.

For kindergarten through fourth grade, the district is using a "read aloud" curriculum that pairs projects with entry-level reading books. The hands-on portions are central, Hansen said.

“They’re cutting, they’re gluing, they’re putting pipe cleaners together,” he said.

Funding to buy the curriculums came from a $17,000 grant from the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council. The grant was part of around $250,000 given to Livingston County schools to support STEM learning in the past four years, GLCEDC Chief Executive Officer Adam Dontz said. Past recipients include the Livingston Area Career Center, Pontiac Elementary District 429, Prairie Central CUSD 8 and Woodland CUSD 5.

That funding is in the interest of students, businesses and the entire Livingston County community, he said.

“GLCEDC realizes the importance of working with businesses to ensure a high-quality, available labor source,” Dontz said.