FLANAGAN — Flanagan-Cornell High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the East Gym.
The valedictorian is Grace Zimmerman. The salutatorian is Kortney Harms.
The graduates are as follows:
A-F
Sabrina Ayco, Kenneth Boase, Jadyn Bohm, Kayli Brooke, Cheyenne Burns, Nolan Deats, Nicholas Forney
G-K
Jacob Gamblin, Grace Hardin, Kortney Harms, Regan Jesse, Ethan Kane, Kalynne Kindermann
L-P
Mackenzie Lewis, Raegan Montello, Masen Persico, Colton Pfaff, Neve Pinkerton
Q-Z
James Roper, Tomi Ross, Blayton Ruberstell, Austin Rummerfield, Ethan Schumm, Kylee Shaver, Alexus Steinhilber, Braden Tangman, Jase Torrez, Annalyse Wallace, Devon Zimmer and Grace Zimmerman.
