Flanagan-Cornell High School 2022 graduates

FLANAGAN — Flanagan-Cornell High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. The ceremony will either be held outside or in the gym, depending on weather.
The valedictorian is Samuel Jones. The salutatorian is Wyatt Zehr.
Graduates are:
Grace Brown, Isabella Crego, Tristan Crutcher, Lacey Fish, Jackson Gamblin, Caige Garzanelli, Madeline Gourley, Dallas Hamilton, Aidan Harner, Khloey Huff, Jacob Hutton, Samuel Jones, Alec Keever, Alexander Klein, Dylan Klein, Hattie Koeller, Gale Leonard III, Isaac Lopez, Lilia Mascote, Aniya Maxon, Kayla McCranie, Paige McDonald, Destini Moranville, Madeline Nutgrass, Tyler Pakula, Radhika Patel, Tyler Pfaff, Taylor Reed, Johnathan Ruddy, Kara Ruddy, Madilyn Sugars, Brady Weelden, William Weber, Dakota Wiechmann, Nathan Wiechmann, Tyler Wiechmann, Gavin Winner and Wyatt Zehr.